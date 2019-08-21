In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 21
9:43 a.m.: A case of alleged illegal trash dumping on Harvard Street is under investigation,
12:41 a.m.: Officers restored peace on Exchange Street after receiving a noise complaint.
12:11 a.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on Bond Street. Peace was restored; no charges were filed.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Groups were dispersed after police responded to noise complaint at 10:55 p.m. at Hampden and Hovey streets, and another call reporting suspicious activity at the MBTA commuter rail station on Railroad Avenue. Neither gathering resulted in any charges.
2:54 p.m.: Christopher Mansur, 47, of 23 Fruit St. in Hopkinton is facing a charge of disturbing the peace. Mansur was charged after police had responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in the Wingaersheek Beach parking lot off Atlantic Street.
1:38 p.m.: Jaelyn M. Militello, 23, of 23 Symonds St. in Salem was arrested on a charge of possession of a Class B substance and on a default warrant for failing to appear previously in Gloucester District Court. No further information was available as of Wednesday.
10:55 a.m.: Police restored peace after responding to a call reporting an unwelcome guest at Birch Grove Heights. No charges were filed.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 21
5:52 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pioneer Circle. The person refused ambulance services.
2:43 a.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a verbal warning for not having a license in possession and having a broken plate light.
1 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having broken plate lights.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
11:10 p.m.: A driver on Dock Square received a verbal warning for having a broken headlight.
8:07 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his car on Beach Street.
7:24 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported a water main break. Public Works was notified.
6:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Highland Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:06 p.m.: Report of a cat stuck in a tree on Holbrook Court. The cat was retrieved before the animal control officer arrived at the scene.
Crosswalk violations: Seven written warnings were issued during a traffic safety operation Tuesday between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Cars were pulled over on Pleasant, Granite, Main, Beach and Jewett streets; Railroad and Rowe avenues; and Dock Square
12:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on Penryn Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:57 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning having broken headlight.
6:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Stockholm Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
7:23 a.m.: Report of a dead seal on Long Beach. The DPW was notified to remove the carcass.
7:19 a.m.: Report of a person yelling at a Public Works employee at the dump on Blue Gate Lane. The person was reportedly frustrated that he could not throw away something in one of the dumpsters. No threats were made. Officers spoke with the person at the nearby Cumberland Farms.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Aug. 21
7:09 a.m.: Verbal warning for speed given to a driver on John Wise Avenue.
1:25 a.m.: Fire alarm activation on Rocky Hill Road. No fire; it was an issue with the alarm system.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
10:07 p.m.: Manchester police request assistance for a fight in progress at the American Legion on Church Street in their town. Manchester canceled the call as Essex officers were en route as its officers had gotten the situation under control.
7:41 p.m.: A caller reported an injured duck in the area of the outdoor picnic tables at Farnham's on Eastern Avenue. The duck, which was missing a foot, "could not be detained," police said. It flew away as animal control officer Amy Reilly tried to catch it.
Lead foots: Citation for speed were issued to individual motorists on Western Avenue at 1:59 p.m.,Belcher Street at 5:04 p.m., and John Wise Avenue at 6:07 p.m. Verbal warnings were given on Apple Street at 12:14 a.m. and Main Street at 1:44 p.m.
3 p.m.: Peace was restored when officers were called to Pickering Street concerning a disturbance.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 21
8:54 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
8:06 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:56 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for an inspection sticker violation and having defective equipment.
5:47 p.m.: The MBTA was notified regarding malfunctioning gates at the Beach Street station.
5:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Highland Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:51 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a written warning for an inspection sticker violation.
4:39 p.m.: Animal control was notified of an injured duck on Magnolia Beach.
3:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services.
11:09 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a citation for an inspection sticker violation and having defective equipment.
9:35 a.m.: Report of a dog sitting in a parked car on Summer Street with the windows rolled up. Officers spoke with the owner of the car.
9:03 a.m.: A driver on Rosedale Avenue received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
7:22 a.m.: Medical emergency on Ocean Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
