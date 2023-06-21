In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, June 7
10:09 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Cherry Street.
6:26 p.m.: A disturbance involving loud music from a red Nissan Rogue was reported on Railroad Avenue.
5:50 p.m.: Police responded to a neighbor dispute on Dodge Street.
2:39 p.m.: A report of harassment on Quarry Street was under investigation. A caller reported an ongoing civil matter.
11:32 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 69-year-old Gloucester resident charging her with larceny under $1,200, two sets of car keys. The woman allegedly took the car keys from a relative and refuses to give the car keys back, according to the police report. Police spoke with the woman who said she borrowed the car and lost both sets of keys. The officer reportedly told the woman he did not believe she lost the keys and that she would be charged with larceny if she does not return them. She still refused to hand them over, and the officer informed her he would be taking out a criminal complaint.
9:31 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop at the State Fish Pier resulted in a citation/warning. Police noticed a 2001 Volvo that appeared to be traveling faster than the speed limit and ran its plate. The query returned the driver’s license had expired. The driver could not produce a license when asked. The driver told police he knew his license was expired and that he had an appointment with the Registry of Motor Vehicles on Friday. Police planned to file criminal charges of having an expired license and not having a license in possession.
8:46 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment.
8:18 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Centennial Avenue.
6:02 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street.