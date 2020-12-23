In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 23
3:19 a.m.: A man was reported screaming in the area of Prospect Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
4:44 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Poplar Park for a report of a past larceny. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the caller who explained that on Dec. 3 he had gone to the Brookline Bank at 27 Main St. where he withdrew cash. He left the bank on foot walking up Main Street towards Pleasant Street and toward the Gloucester Fire Station at 8 School St. While in the area of the fire station, the man was attacked by two men. He explained that the two men came out of an alley, threw him on his back and punched him. While on the ground, he yelled out, "I'm being robbed" but nobody else was in the area. He went on to further explain that one of the men stated, "We already knocked you down. Stay down and you won't get hurt." While still on the ground, the suspects allegedly removed money from his wallet and left the area on foot in an unknown direction. When an officer asked why the man took so long to report the incident, he explained that he had felt fine.
3:21 p.m.: A woman from Hesperus Avenue reported she had lost her reading glasses somewhere along Stacey Boulevard.
1:07 p.m.: Police were dispatched to a Cobblestone Lane home for a report of a past assault. The caller explained that while their child was coming off the school bus from O'Maley Middle School, he was assaulted by two boys. Her son, who was sitting on the couch with an ice pack on his head, explained that they had thrown ice balls at his head, knocking him to the ground. While he was on the ground, they continued to throw ice balls at him. He said these two boys have assaulted him before in the area of his home during the summer. The mother said she would like charges or other disciplinary actions taken because of these two assaults. An officer informed her he would be in touch with the School Resource Officer for further guidance.
12:46 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the area of Ocean Garden on Maplewood Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car. Upon arrival, police spoke with a woman who explained that she was crossing in the crosswalk at the corner of Railroad and Maplewood Avenue when a car struck her. The woman was evaluated by the squad crew but refused to transport to the hospital at the time. The driver of the car told police she was blinded by the glare and didn't see the pedestrian and may have tapped her. A citation was given to the driver for failing to yield for a pedestrian within a crosswalk and she was fined $205.
9:35 a.m.: A big, black dog was reported to be loose at Poplar Park.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Dec. 22
9:13 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog wandering around Wharf Road.
4:22 p.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm on Main Street. Firefighters at the scene ventilated the home and cleared a short time later.
12:29 p.m.: DPW workers cleared ice from the roadways around Langsford Street in Gloucester.
2:49 p.m.: Officers assisted a Main Street resident who reported an false unemployment claim was filed under their name.
Monday, Dec. 21
2:16 p.m.: A Marmion Way resident reported they had left a gift card in their mailbox for the mailman to pick up, but the mailman said he never received it. The matter is currently under investigation.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 22
4:01 p.m.: A Bridge Street resident reported their glasses were lost.
2:49 p.m.: Officers assisted a Powder House Lane resident who reported an false unemployment claim was filed under their name.
2:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on Route 128 northbound. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:14 a.m.: The DPW removed a deceased deer from the roadway on Pipeline Road.
Monday, Dec. 21
4:38 p.m.: A driver on Bridge Street received a written warning for speeding.
4:35 p.m.: A Beach Street resident reported their wallet was lost.
12:49 p.m. and 9:45 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Route 128 northbound and Woodcrest Road. Both were transported by ambulance a hospital.
2:09 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a court summons for a revoked registration.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Dec. 23
2:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
9:49 a.m.: Officers assisted a Martin Street resident who reported an false unemployment claim was filed under their name.
Monday, Dec. 21
1:30 a.m.: A car parked on Eastern Avenue during the snow parking ban was tagged.