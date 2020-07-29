In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, July 28
11:34 p.m.: An unwelcome guest on Millet Street was transported to the hospital. A minute earlier a disturbance was reported there.
11:33 p.m.: A driver received a citation or warning for a moving violation during a traffic stop at Saltwater Grille on Washington Street.
Burglar alarms sounded at the Rhumb Line restaurant on Railroad Avenue, which was a false alarm, and on Washington Street at 11:17 p.m., where the building was checked and secured.
Well-being checks conducted at the Gloucester House Restaurant on Rogers Street at 8:20 a.m.; outside Gorton's main office on Main Street at 9:46 a.m., where a 25-year-old homeless man was taken into protective custody; on Eastern Avenue at 12:49 p.m.; and in area of Yellow Sub Shop on Pleasant Street at 11:08 p.m.,where the person could not be found.
9:59 p.m.: Two motor vehicles pulled over on Route 128 south. Disabled vehicle was towed.
8:29 p.m.: Trespassers reported on Commercial Street. Group dispersed.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad provided service at Shaw's Market on Eastern Avenue at 8:37 p.m. and Poplar Park at 8:18 p.m. A call from Maplewood Avenue at 6:33 p.m. was referred to another agency.
7:11 p.m.: Unwelcome guest sent on way from Colburn Street.
Vandalism reported on Cherry Street at 4:37 p.m., and at Surfari on Main Street at 5:39 p.m.
5:29 p.m.: Debris in roadway reported on Route 128 south.
4:10 p.m.: Enforcement of Wallace Pond parking conducted on Magnolia Avenue and Carrie Lane.
1:34 p.m.: A Railroad Avenue resident was served with a notice from the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
12:26 p.m.: Harassment reported at the police station is under investigation.
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage reported on Sylvan Street at 12:10 p.m. and at Intershell on Blackburn Drive at 12:15 p.m. No injuries were reported at either crash.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 29
3:15 a.m.: Medical emergency on Calebs Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Tuesday, July 28
10:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person refused ambulance services.
8:23 p.m.: A person reported finding a watch on T Wharf.
7:07 p.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:09 p.m.: A person reported losing a credit card downtown.
5:31, 5:16 and 2:07 p.m.: Three medical emergencies on School Street, Munroe Drive and Sandy Bay Terrace. All were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:56 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children swimming in Old Harbor.
12:11 p.m.: Report of broken windows at a Marmion Way home
11:53 a.m.: Officers assisted a Norwood Court resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, July 29
1:01 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on School Street. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
9:20 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Tuesday, July 28
10:18 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a missing dog on Skytop Drive.
8:24 and 5:15 p.m.: Officers assisted two residents on School Street and Summer Street who reported false unemployment claim were filed under their names.
3:49 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a skunk under a shed on Central Street.
1:58 p.m.: Report of a past hit-and-run on Beach Street.
1:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:41 a.m.: Three cars illegally parked at Singing Beach were ticketed.
8 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Central Street.
6:57 a.m.: Two illegally parked cars at Singing Beach were tagged.
ESSEX
Wednesday, July 29
6:29 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Tuesday, July 28
4:26 and 2:36 p.m.: Officers assisted two residents on County Road and Story Acres Road who both reported false unemployment claims were filed under their names.
2:10 p.m.: The Harbormaster was notified of abandoned kayaks and other watercraft on the beach off Red Gate Road.
12:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:35 a.m.: Lift assist on Forest Avenue.