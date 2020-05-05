Police/Fire

In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, May 2
7:55 p.m.: A caller reported that the basketball hoops on Burnham Street had been damaged.
2:13 p.m.: A group of 20 people were outside the Gloucester Fraternity Club in the Webster Street parking lot . It appeared they were practicing social distancing, but they weren't wearing masks. Upon request, they agreed to disperse.
2:09 p.m.: A Washington Street caller reported a man was in her back yard.
9:11 a.m.: Five discarded hypodermic needles were retrieved from Bass Avenue and disposed of safely.
6:02 p.m.: A man came into the station to report that his motor vehicle missing. He said he has not been able to locate it for two days.
3:42 p.m.: A caller on Links Road reported that someone was playing golf.
1:42 p.m.: A woman came to the station to report that a man yelled at her while driving at the intersection of Perkins and Staten streets.
12:49 p.m.: A Thorn Hill Way resident came to the police station to report fraudulent charges to his credit card.
6:53 a.m.: While pulling out of the parking lot at the Shaw's Market on Railroad Avenue, a man hit a light pole. There were minor damages to the car and no injuries reported.
1:33 a.m.: Aa caller reported that someone was in the street yelling on Spring Street. The yeller could not be located.
Friday, May 1
1:45 p.m.: Police were called to the intersection of Washington and Middle streets for a report of a person yelling.
1:34 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the intersection of Western Avenue and Middle Street for a report of a person yelling.
1:26 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved near Cafe Bishco on Main Street and disposed of safely. .
ROCKPORT
Sunday, May 3
12:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on Clark Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
12:34 p.m.: A car illegally parked on Phillips Avenue was ticketed.
9:22 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured duck on a boat ramp at T Wharf.
9:13 a.m.: Lift assist on Heritage Drive. The person refused ambulance services.
8:26 a.m.: Officers dismissed a group of landscapers from working on Granite Street. Town bylaw forbids outdoor work on Sundays.
6:52 a.m.: Medical emergency on Clark Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:19 a.m.: The harbormaster towed a beached boat off Front Beach.
Saturday, May 2
9:43 p.m.: A Oakland Avenue resident reported a strong smell of gas in the home. Firefighters searched the home and were unable to find the source of the smell.
7:14 p.m.: Report of a group of people not practicing social distancing on Pebble Beach. Officers checked the beach and found no issues.
Ambulance calls: The rescue squad responded to Station Square at 9:25 a.m. and Spring Lane at 5:49 p.m. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:46 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Phillips Avenue was ticketed.
4:31 p.m.: A Phillips Avenue resident reported a raccoon in the backyard. Animal Control was notified.
1:05 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured bird on Pier Avenue.
10:47 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Seaview Street was tagged.
5:23 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
12:05 a.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Friday, May 1
10:40 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Long Branch Avenue regarding property lines and a dog. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
8:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Thatcher Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:43 p.m.: Officers disposed of a hypodermic needle found on Chestnut Drive.
1:23 p.m.: Report of a man with a metal detector digging holes near the water tower off Landmark Lane. Officers spoke with the man and he was later dismissed.
9:05 a.m.: Officers assisted with traffic outside of the Cape Ann Savings Bank drive-through clerk window.
MANCHESTER
Recreational areas closed: Officers dismissed multiple people from Singing Beach, Lobster Cove, Tuck's Point and Masconomo Park throughout the weekend. All town beaches, parks and sports fields or courts are indefinitely closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sunday, May 3
7:18 p.m.: Officers investigated a burning complaint on Eaglehead Road. The person burning was told to extinguish their fire.
4:20 p.m.: Officers dismissed a gathering on Harbor Street due to social distancing complaints.
4:15 p.m.: The Harbormaster was notified of a loose ksyak off Singing Beach.
Saturday, May 2
11:08 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains.
3:47 p.m.: Medical emergency on Old Neck Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:42 p.m.: A driver on Central Street received a verbal warning for speeding and a stop sign violation.
Friday, May 1
6:39 p.m.: Officers delivered meals to families across town.
5:43 and 5:11 p.m.: Officers disposed of hypodermic needles found on Raymond Street and Newport Park.
4:15 and 4:07 p.m.: Foxes were spotted on Brook Street and Vine Street. Animal Control was notified.
3:44 p.m.: A Bridge Street resident reported a skunk on the property. Animal Control was notified.
2:56 p.m.: A Bridge Street resident reported finding a squirrel in the garage. Animal Control was notified.
11:42 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:34 a.m.: Officers assisted a Church Street resident that was locked out of their home.
ESSEX
Monday, May 4
2:43 a.m.: Report of an overdose on Grove Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, May 3
8:34 p.m.: Lift assist on Martin Street. The person refused ambulance services.
7:15 p.m.: Report of gunshots near Choate Street and John Wise Avenue. Officers searched the area and were unable to find any signs or sounds of gunshots.
7:04 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Main Street.
5:24 and 5:09 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Chebacco Terrace and East Street. Both patients were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:17 and 3:39 p.m.: Two groups of people were asked by officers to leave the J.T. Farnham's picnic tables on Eastern Avenue. The restaurant was closed at the time.
3:38 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue.
11:07 a.m.: Report of a dead fox outside an Eastern Avenue home. The Animal Control officer advised the homeowner to scoop up the carcass and throw it in the woods.
2:20 a.m.: A teen driver on Middle Road received a verbal warning regarding junior operating license laws.
Saturday, May 2
10:21 p.m.: Officers told residents on Western Avenue to turn down their loud music.
6:58 p.m.: Officers assisted a Church Street resident that was locked out of his or her home.
Friday, May 1
4:23 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Noon: Lift assist on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.