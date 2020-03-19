In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 18
7:31 a.m.: Unwelcome guest reported on Shepherd Street. Service made.
6:35 a.m.: Police and firefighters responded to an East Main Street business for a medical emergency. An individual was transported to the hospital.
Tuesday, March 17
10:17 p.m.: A Spring Street resident reported a car was vandalized with a rock.
5:09 p.m.: A driver was taken to hospital after a car crash on Route 128 northbound near Exit 13.
2:54 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Maura Way is under investigation.
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage only were reported outside Gloucester District Court on Main Street at 1:27 p.m. and Last Stop Variety on East Main Street at 2:58 p.m.
Medical emergencies: Police and firefighters responded to 12 calls and transported five individuals to the hospital.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 18
3:40 p.m.: An employee of Walgreens at Whistle Stop Mall reported a person has been disposing of household trash in the store's dumpster.
11:41 a.m.: A resident of King Street filed a report on losing a wallet in January when visiting California. The report was made for insurance purposes.
9:34 a.m.: A person called in to report construction vehicles have not been stopping at the stop sign on the corner of Summer and Prospect streets.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 18
2:05 p.m.: Officers asked three people to move their cars illegally parked near Lobster Cove.
12:17 a.m.: Medical emergency on Tappan Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, March 18
4:19 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
