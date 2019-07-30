In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, July 29
7:59 p.m.: Police, summoned twice to Main Street near Supreme Roast Beef on reports of the same intoxicated man urinating in public, said they intend to issue a court summons to Salvador Pineda, 31, of 37 Main St., Gloucester, on the charge of disturbing the peace.
6:25 p.m.: A woman reported that her bag and an iPhone were stolen while she was away from her spot at Good Harbor Beach.
5:17 p.m.: A Grapevine Road resident reported that a 10-year-old child of a neighbor was firing a pellet gun at targets in the adjacent yard. The woman said she was concerned her dog might be struck. The mother of the child told police she halted the shooting when the neighbor complained.
10:28 a.m.: Police arrested Reginaldo Ferreira, 58, of 6 Concord St., Gloucester, on the charge of unlicensed operation of a vehicle, as well as having an outstanding warrant, following a traffic stop on the southbound lane of the Route 128 extension near Grant Circle.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, July 30
2:20 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was tagged.
12:42 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Monday, July 29
10:37 p.m.: A Danvers resident reported his backpack was either lost or stolen at Steel Derrick Quarry sometime around 8 p.m. Officers took the man's information and said they would notify him if it turns up.
9:44 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a citation for driving an unregistered motor vehicle.
6:37 p.m.: Medical emergency on Babcock Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Marmion Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert.
5:34 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a verbal warning for driving erratically.
4:18 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Cove Hill Lane was tagged.
2:51 p.m.: Report of an unruly group of people on Cape Hedge Beach. Officers checked the area with the lifeguard and did not find anyone acting disorderly.
11:38 a.m.: A Rowe Avenue resident reported a bike was stolen from the garage sometime last week. The matter is under investigation.
10:08 a.m.: A Lighthouse Lane resident reported a neighbor was doing work on their property without the proper permits. Officers arrived at the scene and told the neighbor they needed to to speak with the Conservation Commission before any more work continues.
8:52 a.m.: Accidental residential burglary alarm triggered by a water delivery person on Phillips Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Monday, July 29
Between 3 and 7:30 p.m., police conducted traffic safety operations around town. A total of 17 car stops were made for speed, stop sign violations, seat belt violations and inspection violations. Verbal warnings, written warnings and citations were issued to those drivers.
9 p.m.: Officers euthanized a severely injured fox that was hit by a car on Summer Street.
5:55 p.m.: Report of a dog on Singing Beach. Officers found it was a service dog. No further action was taken.
11:42 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.