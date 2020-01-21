In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Jan. 20
8:59 p.m.: A noise complaint was lodged by a person at 292 Main St. Police confirmed that it was a band practice.
9:43 a.m.: A caller at 24 Hough Ave. reported that he left a camera bag with glass filters inside on the bench near the fence on the water of Stage Fort Park.
Sunday, Jan. 19
3:11 p.m.: Rachel Nicastro, 23, 5 Seall St., was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest and two warrants, after police were sent to Seeall Street for a report of an unwelcomed guest. A relative explained that she had let Nicastro stay in the house because of the cold weather as long as she didn't bring drugs into the house. The relative said another household member found hypodermic needles and a bent spoon on the floor of the room Nicastro had stayed in and was concerned for a grandchild who was staying in the house. When police tried to arrest Nicastro on the warrants, she yelled at officers. She was eventually handcuffed, while screaming, "You can't arrest me, I'm not going away all weekend." She was arrested on the warrants and the charge of resisting arrest. The cruiser transporting Nicastro to the station had to stop on Middle Street due to the commotion she was causing, police said.
Saturday, Jan. 18
2:52 p.m.: A caller at 4 Perkins St. reported people were playing loud music and banging on the floor.
2:48 p.m: A person walked into the station to report a fraudulent charge on his bank account.
2:30 p.m.: Police were called to the 7/11 on Maplewood Avenue for a report of shoplifting. The store clerk on duty reported that an individual came into the store and went up and down a few aisles. The clerk reported that he saw the man stop at the last aisle and placed an item in his pocket. He was unsure what item it was or how much it cost, but said that it "could have been a Ring Ding." The store clerk explained to the police that this man was known for posting on Facebook and telling people that he comes to the store because he knows he can get away with stealing items. The next day, police and the store owner went over the footage and were unable to identify if the man had stolen anything. However, while going through the video footage, the store owner reported that he found that three other individuals had stolen an item on Saturday and walked out.
Friday, Jan. 17
11:17 p.m.: Police were called to Gloucester High School at 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road for an alarm on the first floor. Police identified that the track team had set it off.
4:15 p.m.: Police were called to Dollar General at Whistletop Way for a report of a shoplifter. The store manager reported that she had witnessed a man take small package from the makeup aisle and placed it in his pocket. At first, the man denied that he had done taken anything. Police said he then admitted that he had taken a small package from the makeup aisle but had s put it back on the shelf. The police asked the man to show him which shelf. The man showed the police the package of Covergirl natural blush makeup that had the security strip torn off.
3:57 p.m.: A Prospect Street resident reported that her bank had informed her that her debit car had been used without her authorization this month at Walgreens.
2:13 p.m.: A caller from Ravenswood Park reported a man running around in the woods wearing a blue jacket.
10:43 a.m.: A caller from Rockholm Road reported that she could see a suspicious person in a white van with an unknown logo on her property.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Jan. 20
6:57 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for not having plate lights.
5:42 p.m.: A person on Millbrook Park said the internet modem fell on the floor and felt excessively warm. They said the issue wasn't an emergency. No further action was taken.
5:01 p.m.: A Sheehan Terrace resident reported receiving a scam phone call. No personal information was given to the scammer.
4:02 p.m.: Report of a missing cell phone on Pleasant Street.
3:18 p.m.: Officers assisted a person tlocked out of the car on Millbrook Park.
Sunday, Jan. 19
8:23 p.m.: Lisa Whalen, 55, of Rockport, was arrested on High Street Court on a previous warrant. She was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Tuesday morning.
7:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on Driftwood Way. The person refused ambulance services.
12:19 p.m.: A driver on Nungent Stretch reportedly hit a deer. No injuries were reported and the deer ran into the woods. The damage done to the car is estimated to cost over $1,000. An accident report was filed.
9:28 a.m.: The DPW was notified to sand down the icy high school parking lot on Jerden's Lane.
6:40 a.m.: Medical emergency on Mt. Pleasant St. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 18
3:46 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person on South Street regarding illegal dumping.
3:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Old Garden Road. The person refused ambulance services.
11:46 a.m.: Noise complaint regarding the idling MBTA trains at Station Square.
Friday, Jan. 17
Traffic stops: Six drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between 6:50 a.m. and 9:59 p.m.
10:19 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding the idling MBTA trains at Station Square.
10:10 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a criminal complaint for operating with revoked registration. The car was towed.
7:14 p.m.: Lift assist on High Street.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Jan. 20
6:29 p.m.: Report of a black pick-up truck parked on the wrong side of the road. The truck reportedly belonged to a road work crew member. Officers spoke with the work crew and they left a short time later.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws at 11:02 a.m. and 1:06 p.m.
9:55 p.m.: A driver reportedly drove off Ocean Street and into a marsh. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene; the extent of damage is unknown at this time. Reportedly, some rocks by the marsh were also damaged by the accident.
2:15 p.m.: Report of a suspicious package on Central Street. Officers discovered it was a candy bar. No further action was taken.
9:04 a.m.: The MBTA was notified of broken railroad gates on Beach Street.
6:57 a.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Jan. 18
11:17 a.m.: A Desmond Avenue resident reported being a victim of attempted identity theft. The matter is under investigation.
1:28 p.m.: A resident on Brook Street reported the home had been egged. The person declined to have a report filed on the matter.
7:44 a.m.: Officers resolved a noise complaint on Old Essex Road.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Buildings and areas around town checked throughout the night into the morning.
Monday, Jan. 20
1:19 p.m.: Police confirmed a 911 call placed from Western Avenue was made in error.
Buildings and areas around town checked throughout the day.
