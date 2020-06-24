In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, June 24
2 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 649 Washington St. for a report of someone trying to break into the house. Upon arrival, dispatch informed the officers that the person had left and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. The homeowner reported hearing noise coming from the back door and went to check on it. When he turned on the porch light, he saw a man wearing a dark sweatshirt at the door. The suspect then proceeded to run toward Washington Street. Police said there were no signs of forced entry and nothing was damaged or missing.
Tuesday, June 23
7:57 p.m.: A caller reported that she was bitten by a dog some time ago at at the Dun Fugdin boat ramp behind Gloucester High on Leslie O. Johnson Road and wished to file a complaint.
5:24 p.m.: A caller from the intersection of Prospect and Washington streets reported that a shirtless man was running around in the roadway yelling at passing cars.
3:49 p.m.: Two men were reported to be sitting on the stairs on Herrick Court smoking pot.
3:33 p.m.: A caller from Railroad Avenue reported an individual was offering money to people to go home with him.
1:46 p.m.: A Langsford Street resident reported that someone had taken his rocking chair off of his porch.
11:44 a.m.: A caller said a man was drinking on the dock at the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute, 417 Main St., and bothering its employees.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, June 23
5:47 p.m.: Medical emergency on Butler Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:27 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars at White Beach were tagged.
1:37 p.m.: A pocket knife found on Ocean Street was logged into police custody.
1:09 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured seagull on Beach Street.
1:08 p.m.: Two-car crash with injuries reported on Route 128 southbound. Gloucester police handled it.
11 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a person feeding raccoons on Morse Court.
9:06 a.m.: Officers took down information regarding a verbal argument on Tuck's Point Road.
12:19 a.m.: Report of a truck knocking off a street sign on Lincoln Street. Public Works was notified later in the morning.
ESSEX
Wednesday, June 24
6:52 a.m.: Report of a parked car blocking a work trailer at Essex Elementary School on Story Street. The owner was contacted and the car was later moved.
Tuesday, June 23
9:05 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.