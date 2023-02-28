In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Feb. 23
10:06 p.m.: Public Works was called out due to icy road conditions on Main Street.
4:35 p.m.: Larceny was reported on Washington Street.
9:08 a.m.: Threats were reported on Rogers Street.
8:16 a.m.: A detail officer reported a crash at Exchange and Washington streets. Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 24-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of driving without a license.
4:17 a.m.: A city ordinance violation was reported at Linnett Place and Sadler Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
6:22 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported at the Action Inc. shelter on Main Street. Peace was restored, but a short time later, a 34-year-old Gloucester resident, whose address is listed as homeless, was arrested on a charge of trespass.
Crashes with property damage only on Liberty Street at 1:20 p.m., on Bond Street at Birch Grove Heights at at 1:23 p.m., and at the Energy North Group property on Essex Avenue at 4:13 p.m., which was under investigation.
2:33 p.m.: A 45-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a default warrant on a charge of failing to appear in court.
11:33 a.m.: A 35-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license, a subsequent offense, and a marked lanes violation following a motor-vehicle stop on Cherry Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
5:22 p.m.: At Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 27-year-old Gloucester man charging him with disorderly conduct.
2:59 p.m.: Someone was reported trespassing on Maplewood Court.
Disturbances: at 2:24 p.m. on Commonwealth Avenue and 2:58 p.m. on Emerson and Lincoln avenues, when peace was restored; at 7:08 p.m., a verbal argument at Greg’s Place on Railroad Avenue; and at 10:57 p.m. on Pleasant Street. which could not be located.
10:08 a.m.: Report of a fire alarm going off and an odd smell in an apartment at the Central Grammar Apartments on Dale Avenue. Police transferred the call to the Gloucester Fire Department.
Monday, Feb. 20
4:51 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Sadler Street.
3:28 p.m.: Report of assault with a dangerous weapon. The log refers to charges being sought.
10:39 a.m.: A patrol car was flagged down by a resident due to a smell of natural gas on Eastern Point Road at Ledge Lane. The Fire Department was notified. National Grid arrived on scene to investigate further at 11:18 a.m.
7:28 a.m.: A contractor working on Mussel Point Road said that for more than a month, his tools have been stolen from the job site. Items reported missing include two Dewalt cordless skill saws, one cordless Sawzall, three cordless impact drivers, one Makita drill, one Dewalt laser level, one Dewalt right angle drill, and two 5-amp batteries, with the tools estimated to be worth about $2,500. Police took a report and forwarded it to the detective division for follow-up. The contractor requested property checks during the overnight shift.
1:26 a.m.: A motor vehicle stop in the vicinity of the car dealerships on Route 128 south resulted in a 31-year-old Gloucester resident being charged with driving drunk, being in possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, not being in possession of a license, and a marked lanes violation. Police initially came across a white Chevrolet Equinox traveling at 5 mph at the top of the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge in the center of the two lanes. The vehicle then swerved back into the travel lane and continued on at about 30 mph without the use of signals. Police eventually stopped the SUV and observed the driver reach into the back seat and toss something behind him. The driver told police he was driving slowly because his car broke down earlier in the day and he believed a piece of equipment from it may be on the highway. Police observed the driver as having bloodshot, glassy eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. When asked if he had anything to drink, he said “a little bit” and told police he had two Corona beers and a whiskey soda. Police looked into the back of the vehicle and saw a large, clear plastic cup containing ice and a brown liquid. Police conducted voluntary field sobriety tests with the driver, who police said failed a couple and completed two. He then failed a portable breath test, the report said. In the back seat of the driver’s SUV, during an inventory check, police found three empty Smirnoff vodka bottles and a half bottle of Old Fashioned Whisky.
Sunday, Feb. 19
9:40 p.m.: Police responded to a report of an incapacitated person at the laundry on Main and Chestnut streets.
7:43 p.m.: A 32-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a charge of assault and battery of intimate partners and a probation violation.
6:42 p.m.: Police were called to assist the Fire Department on Sumner Street with a patient being transported to the hospital.
4:21 p.m.: A larceny from Friday, Feb. 17, was reported on Mansfield Street.
2:25 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance at Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Orchard Street at 8:50 a.m. and Eastern Avenue at Fair Street at 9:51 a.m..
8:03 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retriedved from Oak Cemetery and disposed of safely.
1:17 a.m.: A 17-year-old junior operator was issued a summons to court on charges of driving between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. without a parent in the vehicle and speeding on Washington and Poplar streets.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Feb. 28
4:41 a.m.: An illegally parked motor vehicle on Broadway was ticketed.
12:55 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Norwood Avenue address.
Monday, Feb. 27
Traffic stops were made at the intersection of Thatcher Road and Water Tower Road at 10:23 a.m., on Granite Street at 6:02 p.m., Norwood Avenue at 9:18 p.m., South Street at 9:32 p.m., and Dock Square at 9:49 p.m. Issued to drivers were three verbal warnings and two written warnings.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported to a hospital by ambulance from addresses on Whale Cove Road at 11:51 a.m., Mt. Pleasant Street at 6:24 p.m., and Sandy Bay Terrace at 8:31 p.m.
6:58 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a High Street address.
1:06 p.m.: A report was made about alleged larceny/forgery/fraud at a Millbrook Park address.
8:45 a.m.: A report was made about downed utility wires on Broadway. The public utility was notified.
Sunday, Feb. 26
11:55 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Granite Street address.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Forest Street at 12:46 p.m., and Penzance Road at 1:33 and 10:26 p.m.
10:01 a.m.: Wellness calls were made to residents around town.
9:24 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at a Cleaves Street address, a verbal warning was issued.
5:48 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Station Square address.
Saturday, Feb. 25
3:17 p.m.: A report of alleged larceny, forgery and, or fraud was taken at a Main Street address.
12:26 a.m.: Someone was spoken to about suspicious activity reported at a Railroad Avenue address. .
Friday, Feb. 24
2:26 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Martha’s Lane address to a hospital.
12:05 p.m.: Utility wires were reportedly down at a Marshall Street address. The utility company was notified.
11:40 a.m.: A motor vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Railroad Avenue.
10:01 a.m.: Wellness calls were made to residents around town.
ESSEX
Monday, Feb. 27
9:53 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
6:05 p.m.: Property was reportedly recovered at a Chebacco Terrace address.
3:39 p.m.: A person was spoken to regarding a report of suspicious activity at a Harry Homans Drive address.
3:12 p.m.: A person suffering abdominal pain was transported via an ambulance to a medical facility.
12:10 p.m.: Emergency medical assistance was refused at a Main Street address.
Sunday, Feb. 26
8:47 p.m.: An operator of disabled motor vehicle on Pond Street was given assistance.
8:21 p.m.: A medical transport was conducted from a Harry Homans Drive address.
8:13 a.m.: An emergency medical transport was conducted from a Wood Drive address.