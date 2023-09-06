In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 22
9:28 p.m.: The source of the sound of gunshots reported on Middle Street could not be located.
7:34 p.m.: A crash on Colonial Street with property damage only is under investigation.
6:15 p.m.: On Larose Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 68-year-old Gloucester man on a charge of violation of a harassment prevention order .
3:03 p.m.: Larceny was reported at Shaw’s Supermarket on Railroad Avenue.
2:42 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call from the Connolly Seafood building on Main Street.
11:53 a.m.: Threats were reported on Sylvan Street.
11:05 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call on Centennial Avenue.
8:51 a.m.: A 37-year-old Gloucester woman was arrested on a default warrant for failing to appear in court.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 6
1:46 a.m.: After a report was received from a South Street address, a search of the area was negative.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Lost and found property was reported on Railroad Avenue at 9 a.m., Bearskin Neck at 10:32 a.m., and at a Long Beach address at 5:02 p.m.
3:33 p.m.: A report was made about alleged larceny/forgery/fraud at a Main Street address.
3:31 p.m.: After a medical alarm was reported at a Broadway address, an ambulance transport was conducted.
3:02 p.m.: A well-being check was conducted at a Curtis Street address.
10:14 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Pleasant Street, a verbal warning was issued.
9:46 a.m.: A police wellness check was conducted on Main Street.
8:45 a.m.: A report was made about animal on Marmion Way. Animal Control was notified.
6:28 a.m.: A report was made about alleged larceny/forgery/fraud at a Sandy Bay Terrace address.