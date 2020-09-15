In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 15
5:40 a.m.: A walk in reported that a child was missing and was last seen around 11 p.m. the previous night at an Oak Street residence. The boy was last seen wearing a black Playboy hoodie, black and gray camouflage joggers and NMD sneakers. The person explained that the boy snuck out numerous times in the past, but had never stayed out this late. She said the boy does not have a phone because he was supposed to be grounded. At 7 a.m., the police were informed the boy returned home.
4:11 a.m.: A caller from 4 Cross St. reported her car may have been broken into and the alarm was going off. She was unable to shut it off and requesting assistance. The peace was restored and the alarm battery disconnected.
12:48 a.m.: A group of kids were reported being loud in the parking lot of the soccer field by Magnolia Avenue and Western Avenue.
Monday, Sept. 14
10:26 p.m.: Loud music was reported on Poplar Street.
9:36 p.m.: A person on Prospect Street was requesting detox. Fire Department relayed information and the person was transported to the hospital by an ambulance.
5:14 p.m.: A caller from Blynman Avenue reported their car had been entered sometime in the last couple of days with about $5 in loose change taken.
3:24 p.m.: Police spoke with a man who explained he had received a phone call and test from someone looking for Section 8 housing assistance. The man explained he has nothing to do with housing and was uneasy about why he received the call.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 15
3:42 p.m.: The DPW was notified of water running down Main Street.
3:02 a.m.: Medical emergency on Smiths Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Monday, Sept. 14
9:47 p.m.: A High Street resident reported a strange object on their porch. Officers found it was a floodlight that reportedly didn't belong to the homeowner. The light was disposed of.
9:35 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a criminal complaint for operating with a suspended license.
2:52 p.m.: Officers gave face masks to four people on Broadway who weren't wearing any.
1:34 p.m.: Report of a car accident on High Street. No injuries were reported. The damages were estimated to cost over $1,000. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
12:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Thatcher Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:12 p.m.: Officers assisted a Summit Avenue resident who reported someone had opened a checking account in their name.
10:40 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a broken window at a building across from the Transfer Station parking lot.
9:30 a.m.: An innkeeper on Beach Street reported a bicycle had been locked by their inn for the past week. Officers were unable to locate the owner of the bicycle.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Sept. 14
Traffic stops: Between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., 10 drivers received warnings — three written and seven verbal — for speeding on Newport Park, Walker Road and Lincoln, Arbella and School streets. The traffic patrol was funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
4:11 p.m.: Kelly Medina, 60, of 2C The Plains, was arrested for operating to endanger, failure to stop and failure to obey. She was arraigned at Salem District Court the following morning.
ESSEX
Monday, Sept. 14
10:53 a.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace. The person received medical aid on-site.