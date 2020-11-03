In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, Nov. 2
10:31 p.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
7:51 p.m.: A King Street resident reported receiving a threatening message from a stranger online regarding a political post made on social media. The stranger was blocked from viewing the resident's profile.
7:43 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a streetlight out on Haven Avenue.
3:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:13 p.m.: The DPW was notified to clear a fallen birch tree from the roadway on Phillips Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Nov. 2
5:43 and 5:29 p.m.: Two drivers on Moses Hill Road and Walker Road received written warnings for a marked lanes violation and speeding, respectively.
5:19 p.m.: Officers assisted a Skytop Drive resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed in his or her name.
5:15 and 5:03 p.m.: Two drivers on Rockwood Heights Road and Route 128 southbound received verbal warnings for speeding.
2:32 p.m.: Report of a tree falling on a car. No injuries were reported.
12:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Morse Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, Nov. 2
8:51 p.m.: Officers assisted Hamilton Police with an incident in that town.
8:41 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:25 p.m.: A driver parked at Centennial Grove received a verbal warning for being at the grove after dark.
1:14 p.m.: National Grid was notified to fix a pair of burning electrical lines on Western Avenue.
11:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.