In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, Nov. 16
Found safe: A 24-year-old man reported missing Monday, Nov. 11, was discovered safe in Boston by Gloucester Police around noon, according to Chief Edward Conley III.
ESSEX
Saturday, Nov. 16
7:13 a.m.: Lost or found property reported at station.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Friday, Nov. 15
1:18 p.m.: Fraud scam reported by an individual who came into the station.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Eastern Avenue at 10:39 a.m., Southern Avenue at 10:48 and 11:56 a.m. Two drivers were issued citations, one received a verbal warning.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
