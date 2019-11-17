In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Saturday, Nov. 16

Found safe: A 24-year-old man reported missing Monday, Nov. 11, was discovered safe in Boston by Gloucester Police around noon, according to Chief Edward Conley III. 

ESSEX

Saturday, Nov. 16

7:13 a.m.: Lost or found property reported at station.

Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.

Friday, Nov. 15

1:18 p.m.: Fraud scam reported by an individual who came into the station.

Traffic stops for various violations were made on Eastern Avenue at 10:39 a.m., Southern Avenue at 10:48 and 11:56 a.m. Two drivers were issued citations, one received a verbal warning. 

 

Building and property checks around town throughout the day.

