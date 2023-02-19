In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

ESSEX

Thursday, Feb. 16

11:22 p.m.: A John Wise Avenue property was checked after suspicious activity was reported.

5:26 p.m.: A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Apple Street. A verbal warning was issued.

4:27 p.m.: A disabled motor vehicle was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Burnham Court.

1:28 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Centennial Grove Road address.

ROCKPORT

Thursday, Feb. 16

Wellness checks were conducted by police calls to residents around town at 9:56 a.m., on Atlantic Avenue at 10:03 a.m., and a Calebs Lane address at 8:22 p.m.

4:47 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to an address on Railroad Avenue.

9 a.m.: Lost and found property was reportedly found near the intersection of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant St.

7:44 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from an address on Main Street.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you