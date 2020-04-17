In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, April 16
3:48 p.m.: A 55-year old Gloucester resident was charged with shoplifting at the Market Basket in Gloucester Crossing. This was the resident's second offense.
11:06 a.m.: Angel Luis Vazquez, 19, of 20 Peabody St. in Salem was arrested at the Residential House on Cleveland Place on a courtesy booking/straight warrant.
9:03 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved on Warner Street and disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, April 16
2:11 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Eden Road.
10:48 a.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
7:57 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
6:57 a.m.: The DPW removed a dead animal from the roadway on Granite Street.
1:30 a.m.: Officers dismissed two Boston residents from Bearskin Neck. The area is open only to Rockport residents and business owners during the town's coronavirus state of emergency.
Wednesday, April 15
8:27 p.m.: A person on the corner of Eden Road and Athena Way claimed a coyote charged at him and his dog. Officers escorted the person back home. The coyote had ran off by the time officers arrived.
3:42 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her apartment on Dock Square.
2:36 p.m.: Officers disposed of a hypodermic syringe found on a Granite Street sidewalk.
11:24 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
10:52 p.m.: Officers spoke with the person who was taking rocks from the Seaview Street parking lot. The rocks were returned. Town by-law prohibits the taking of popples.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, April 16
5:28 p.m.: An Old Essex Road resident filed a report regarding the possible attempted theft of a snowblower.
5 p.m.: A bicycle found on Tappan Street was placed into police custody.
2:31 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a rabbit's nest on Chebacco Road.
6:30 a.m.: Firefighters covered the Ipswich Fire Station while Ipswich firefighters battled a fire in a multi-family home in their town.
ESSEX
Thursday, April 16
12:01 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported. The two drivers exchanged information.
