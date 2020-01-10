In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Jan. 9
10:25 p.m.: Police noticed a parked car at the corner of Carrie Lane and Magnolia Avenue, and inside found a woman asleep in a sleeping bag. She explained to police that she was driving from her home in New York to an unspecified destination when she ran out of gas but was unable to afford gas or a tow. Police made arrangements for her to go to Action Inc. shelter for the evening. Police were unsure why the woman was in Massachusetts and confirmed that she is not listed as a missing or endangered person.
9:40 p.m.: A person called from the Rhumb Line Restaurant at 40 Railroad Ave. to report a patron had been asked to leave multiple times.
3:56 p.m.: A caller in the area of 36 Lincoln Park reported vandalism to his rental car, saying someone had "keyed" it.
3:04 p.m.: Police were called to 1255 Washington St. for a report of an open door. At the address, police found two cars parked in the driveway, multiple lights on in the home, and the mailbox at the head of the driveway filled with a couple of days worth of mail.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
7:38 p.m.: Police were sent to Shaw's supermarket for a report of a possible shoplifter. The manager identified the shoplifter and reported that he had been seen putting a package of steak in his pocket and trying to leave the store after paying for other items. Police found the steak, valued at $20.39, and some grapes in his jacket pockets. The shoplifter explained that he did not have enough money and was hungry.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Jan. 9
2:55 p.m.: Report of a driver swerving in and out of the traffic lanes on Nugent Stretch. Officers located the driver and determined he was not impaired. No further action was taken.
10:03 a.m.: An oil truck driver reported being unable to get past a car parked on the side of the road on Holbrook Court. Officers ticketed the car as it was reportedly parked too far into the roadway.
8:53 a.m.: A Thatcher Road resident reported an arrow sticking out of the ground next to the driveway. Officers spoke with the person's neighbors who reportedly had no knowledge of what had happened. No other information was found.
8:27 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, Jan. 9
Traffic stops: Two drivers were pulled over for violating various traffic laws at 5:40 and 7:49 p.m.
10:13 p.m.: Lift assist on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Jan. 9
Traffic stops: Five drivers were pulled over for violating various traffic laws between 2:19 and 9:56 p.m.
11:09 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3 p.m.: Two-car accident on School Street. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. One vehicle was towed from the scene. Police filed a crash report.5:29 p.m.: State police was notified of a disabled and abandoned school bus on Route 128 southbound.
