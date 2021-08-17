In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 17
4:40 a.m.: Man dressed in all black reportedly shooting a pellet gun at vehicles in area of 80 Woodward Ave. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the suspect who explained that he did not shoot the Airsoft gun at any vehicles, and none were damaged.
Monday, Aug.16
12:38 p.m.: Jocimar Teixeira, 39, of 14 Sadler St. Apt. 3 was arrested near Machaca on Rogers Street on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. Police said Teixeira told them he had been driving without a license for the last 15 years and that he would need to get a social security number first before he could get one.
Noon: Police were dispatched to Michaels Lane for a civil dispute where the customer was refusing to pay a contractor. The contractor told police he did some work at the residence over a small period of time and expected to get paid when the work was done. He informed the home owner that he would be arriving at the house to pick up his tools the money he was owed. The contractor told police the customer refused to pay him due to dissatisfaction with the work done. Police spoke with the customer, who showed them an exposed wall, stating the contractor never finished the job. The customer then showed police a message with a $500 to $600 job quote from the contractor who was now asking for more than $1,500. The customer said he would pay the contractor the $500 and call it even. The contractor agreed, and both parties went their own way.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 17
12:26 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, Aug. 16
Medical emergencies on Sandy Bay Terrace at 1:40 p.m. and on Eden Road at 11:18 p.m. Both persons refused ambulance services.
11 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:22 p.m.: A pair of Audi keys found on Main Street was submitted into police custody.
2:44 p.m.: Lift assist on Broadway.
2:40 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
2:37 p.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a fallen tree from a Curtis Tree parking lot.
:11:17 a.m.: Officers assisted a Forest Street resident with a vehicle verification form.
11:13 a.m.: Officers spoke to a person hanging signs around Halibut Point State Park. One sign on public property was removed. Another on private property was allowed to stay up as the homeowner had given permission.
10:53 a.m.: An Evans Way resident reported hearing a loud bang in the residence followed by the smell of something burning. Firefighters found an issue with the homeowner's hot water tank. The homeowner reportedly contacted a plumber to fix the issue.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Aug. 16
11:03 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
10:42 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for operating without headlights on.
6:09 and 5:48 p.m.: Two drivers on Pine and Pleasant streets received written warnings for speeding.
2:05 p.m.: A driver on Elm Street received a verbal warning for failing to yield at a crosswalk.
1:23 a.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a court summons for operating with a suspended license.
1:11 and 12:25 a.m.: Two drivers on Lincoln and School streets received verbal warnings for speeding.