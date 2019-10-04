In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 2
2:51 a.m.: Police restored the peace after a report of a disturbance on Mansfield Court.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
5:41 p.m.: A larceny was reported at the Sawyer Free Library.
5:18 p.m.: Police responded to a report of drug activity near the 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue.
4:11 p.m.: A 28-year-old Gloucester man was issued a court summons on a charge of assault and battery, following a report of a domestic assault at or near the Yankee Fleet office on Parker Street.
3:53 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a larceny on Eastern Avenue. The matter is under investigation.
10:48 a.m.: Police received a report of drug activity near Holy Family Parish on Pleasant Street.
Monday, Sept. 30
11:32 p.m.: Police were called to the McDonald's on Maplewood Avenue for a disturbance. The peace was restored. Officers were then called back at 11:44 p.m. for another disturbance.
Sunday, Sept. 29
4:08 p.m.: A 52-year-old Gloucester man was issued a court summons on a charge of possession of a Class E drug, following a well-being check at Tony's Variety Store on Washington Street. A caller had reported a man was passed out behind the wheel of a red Chevrolet pickup truck.
9:29 a.m.: A caller on Starknaught Heights reported a case of fraud. The matter is under investigation.
Saturday, Sept. 28
8:16 p.m.: A resident on Centennial Avenue called to report a case of fraud.
10:59 a.m.: A 74-year-old Gloucester man was issued a court summons on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, following an accident on Thatcher Road.
12:36 a.m.: A 33-year-old Essex man was issued a court summons on a charge of assault and battery, following a report of an assault at Pratty's on Parker Street.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Oct. 3
11:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pigeon Hill Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:55 p.m.: Report of a streetlight out on Granite Street. National Grid was notified.
7:22 p.m.: Report of possible identity theft on Pooles Terrace. Personal information was given out in a supposed mail scam. Officers advised the Pooles Terrace resident and a record was filed.
5:56 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was later towed.
12:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Captains Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:08 p.m.: A person reported they lost their hearing aid on Broadway.
10:58 a.m.: Report of smoke coming from a Railroad Avenue apartment. Firefighters on scene did find light smoke inside. The street outside was closed down as firefighters investigated further. It was later discovered the smoke was coming from a dryer in the basement. There was no fire found in the complex and it was cleared.
9:58 a.m.: Medical emergency on Cove Hill Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Oct. 3
9:13 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:32 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for driving without their headlights on.
6:18 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
12:57 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
12:44 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
11:51 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:41 a.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a citation for having expired registration.
ESSEX
Friday, Oct. 4
6:55 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Thursday, Oct. 3
8:23 p.m.: A Grove Street resident reportedly fell for a gift card scam. The matter is under investigation.
2:43 p.m.: Lift assist on Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:51 and 10:35 a.m.: Two drivers were pulled over on the corner of Southern Avenue and Laurel Lane for stop sign violations. One was issued a written warning while the other received a citation.
