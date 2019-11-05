In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, Oct. 4
8:07 p.m.: A Wildon Heights resident reported drivers had been speeding in the area for the past couple of weeks. Officers said they'll keep an eye out on the area.
5:54 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a street light out on Marmion Way.
5:36 p.m.: Report of a woman screaming obscenities on Sunset Lane. The woman told officers she was having an argument with someone on the phone. No further action was taken.
4:06 p.m.: Report of an elderly person possibly being scammed at Whistle Stop Mall. According to an employee, the elderly shopper trying to buy multiple gift cards to send over to a scammer. Officers at the scene advised the shopper, who ended up not going through with the purchase.
2:39 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
11:09 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
7:49 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:24 and 6:58 a.m.: Two drivers on Thatcher Road received verbal warnings for speeding.
6:07 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding and a marked lanes violation.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Oct. 4
4:27 p.m.: A trailer on Beach Street reportedly backed into a parked car causing heavy rear-end damage. Information was exchanged with police and a crash report was filed.
11:56 a.m.: Report of an accident involving a car and school bus on Bridge Street. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from scene and a report was filed.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Nov. 5
7 a.m.: A verbal warning was given to a motorist for an unspecified violation during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
6:05 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Southern Avenue. An officer spoke to the person.
Building and area checks were made throughout town during the morning.
Monday, Nov. 4
Traffic stops were made for various violations on Apple Street at 6:33 a.m., 1:54 and 2:47 p.m., Western Avenue at 2:12 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at 8:08 and 9:10 p.m. The first motorist will be summonsed to court on charges of speeding and operating after license suspension. The next three received verbal warnings, the fifth a written warning, and the last was issued a citation.
Medical aid calls: The rescue squad transported by ambulance to the hospital an individual having difficulty breathing from Story Street at 11:08 a.m. and a person having chest pain or a cardiac problem from Martin Street at 1:02 p.m.
10:04 a.m.: Citizen seeking assistance spoken to on Martin Street.
9:28 a.m.: Animal complaint lodged by Choate Street neighbor
Building and area checks were made throughout town during the day.
