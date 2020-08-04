In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, August 3
12:20 p.m.: Police were notified by a woman that her daughter was missing. She explained that her daughter had gone out with two boys in a red car Sunday night and never came home. She had attempted to track her cell phone with GPS but the signal was shut off. The woman confirmed that none of her daughter's friends know where she is at this time. Upon filling out the missing person paperwork, police had Sprint ping the girl's cell phone. The ping showed 1200 meters south of Steel Derricks Quarry. Rockport police informed Gloucester officers that in the past few days they have had break-ins by a tall man driving a red car. The parents left the station and went to Rockport Police to be directed to the quarries. At approximately 1:26 p.m., the parents contacted the station to inform police that they had located their daughter and police services were no longer needed.
10:50 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered on Ledgemont Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 4
12:50 a.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to Main Street for a false alarm.
1:40 a.m.: National Grid notified of issue with street lights on Thatcher Road.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the morning.
Monday, Aug. 3
6:31 p.m.: Vehicle illegally parked on King Street ticketed.
5:39 p.m.: Complaint lodged about noise in the area of Ocean and Haven avenues. The source could not be located.
5:30 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to High Street for a fire in a stove.
4:52 p.m.: Rescue squad answered medical aid call on Rowe Point. The individual refused ambulance transport to the hospital.
4:06 p.m.: Smoking mulch reported on Beach Street. Fire Department dispatched and extinguished it.
3:28 p.m.: Caller reported people on way to quarry off Quarry Road. Police found and spoke them.
11:27 a.m.: Officers aided motorists involved in what was termed a "minor accident" on Broadway.
Wellness checks: Individuals spoken to on High Street Court at 10:22 a.m., and Rowe Point at 10:27 a.m., and at 10:31 a.m.
7:40 a.m.: 911 caller on Plover Road in Gloucester referred to Gloucester police.
7:11 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Smith Road.
6:58 a.m.: Driver given a verbal warning for a moving violation during a traffic stop on Main Street.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.