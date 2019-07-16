News taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, July 16
1:33 a.m.: Jeanne Marie Sullivan, 70, of 8R Rocky Neck Ave., is facing a charge of driving with a suspended registration, following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Main and Hammond streets. Sullivan was stopped after police ran a check on her registration while she was driving along East Main Street. Sullivan told police she was unaware of the suspension and that she had never received notification of it from the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
Monday, July 15
8:39 p.m.: Solmaria Guzman, 40, of a basement apartment at 11 Tolman Ave., was charged with violation of a restraining order. Guzman was charged after police found her at the address from which an order filed by a neighbor has barred her from being present. Guzman acknowledged she had been told to leave, but refused to do so since that would have involved leaving five children in the residence. Police assisted Guzman in making arrangements for her mother and others to watch the children.
5:37 p.m.: A caller reported suspicious activity involving a vehicle parked in the area of 248 Main St., and police found the car abandoned. Officers had it towed from the scene.
12:58 p.m.: A beachgoer called police to report that a parking attendant had accepted money to pay to park in the lot, but the visitor found there were no more available spaces and became embroiled in a dispute with the attendant. The visitor, however, left the area before police arrived.
ROCKPORT
Monday, July 15
12:32 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported activity on their debit card that they did not authorize. The person said they had notified their bank about the issue.
11:10 a.m.: Medical emergency on Haven Avenue. The person refused medical attention.
ESSEX
Monday, July 15
8:51 p.m.: A woman entered the station and asked if she was allowed to physically defend a person who was getting beaten up. Officers told the woman she should call 911 immediately and try not to escalate the physical altercation further.
7:54 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. A man was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:42 p.m.: Officers responded to a Winthrop Street residence to provide legal advice. The house was cleared after officers spoke with everyone involved in the matter.
7:09 p.m.: A man on Rocky Hill Road reported a tan pit bull-mix chased him down Andrew Street. According to the man, the dog had its fur raised and appeared like it was about to attack. He said he pepper sprayed the dog and the dog ran off. No injuries were reported. Animal Control is handling any further developments in the matter.
2:39 p.m.: Report of cable wires down on Pond Street. Officers moved the wires to the side of the road and the cable company was notified.
11:34 a.m.: Sgt. Paul Francis was stung by a swarm of bees while trying to move a boat trailer outside the department. The trailer reportedly had a hornet's nest inside. Francis did not receive medical attention.
MANCHESTER
Monday, July 15
11:22 a.m.: A 50-year-old woman on Atwater Avenue reported feeling light-headed and disoriented. But she later refused ambulance transport to a hospital.
11 a.m.: Report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Hickory Hill Road. Officers discovered the vehicle belonged to a construction worker who was working in the area. No further action was taken.
10:47 a.m.: An illegally parked car near White Beach was ticketed.
