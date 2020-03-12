In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 11
5:52 p.m.: A hypodermic needle found across the road from 15 Willow St.was retrieved and disposed of safely.
5:40 p.m.: Kimberlee Lillian Luna, 46, of 1 Mansfield St, Apt. A, was arrested on Derby Street on an outstanding warrant.
5:07 p.m.: A person came into the station to report that a phone was stolen.
12:58 p.m.: A caller at Poplar Park requested a police officer because her daughter wouldn't leave. The daughter left before police arrived.
11:10 a.m.: A Reynard Street resident reported seeing a small tan dog, reportedly wearing tags, running loose.
6:27 a.m.: A caller at 32 Green St. reported a dead black long-haired feline in front of the address. The caller reported that the animal appeared to be a female and had no chip for identification.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 11
11:42 p.m.: Lift assist on High Street.
9:19 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding loud music at the corner of Main and High streets. Officers discovered the loud music was coming from a rock band practicing in a garage. The band agreed to stop for the night.
Traffic stops: Seven drivers received warnings — five verbal and two written — for violating various traffic laws between 4:31 and 9:14 p.m.
10:58 a.m.: Report of a chimney fire on Pigeon Hill Street. Firefighters were able to clear the chimney after an hour and no damage was reported. The homeowner was advised to have the chimney cleaned.
9:21 a.m.: LifeLine activation on Twin Light Circle. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on Highview Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 11
Traffic stops: Seven drivers received warnings — six verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between 4:50 and 10:14 p.m.
9:59 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a citation for speeding.
9:28 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a citation for speeding and an inspection sticker violation.
9:39 a.m.: Medical emergency on Dexter Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:30 a.m.: Lift assist on Woodcrest Road.
ESSEX
Wednesday, March 1
5:41 p.m.: Report of a group of children vandalizing the Elementary School playground on Story Street. Officers spoke with the group and no vandalism was found.
