In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER 

Wednesday, March 11

5:52 p.m.: A hypodermic needle found across the road from 15 Willow St.was retrieved and disposed of safely.

5:40 p.m.: Kimberlee Lillian Luna, 46, of 1 Mansfield St, Apt. A, was arrested on Derby Street on an outstanding warrant. 

5:07 p.m.: A person came into the station to report that a phone was stolen. 

12:58 p.m.: A caller at Poplar Park requested a police officer because her daughter wouldn't leave. The daughter left before police arrived. 

11:10 a.m.: A Reynard Street resident reported seeing a  small tan dog, reportedly wearing tags, running loose. 

6:27 a.m.: A caller at 32 Green St. reported a dead black long-haired feline in front of the address. The caller reported that the animal appeared to be a female and had no chip for identification. 

ROCKPORT 

Wednesday, March 11

11:42 p.m.: Lift assist on High Street.  

9:19 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding loud music at the corner of Main and High streets. Officers discovered the loud music was coming from a rock band practicing in a garage. The band agreed to stop for the night. 

Traffic stops: Seven drivers received warnings — five verbal and two written — for violating various traffic laws between 4:31 and 9:14 p.m. 

10:58 a.m.: Report of a chimney fire on Pigeon Hill Street. Firefighters were able to clear the chimney after an hour and no damage was reported. The homeowner was advised to have the chimney cleaned.  

9:21 a.m.: LifeLine activation on Twin Light Circle. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

6:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on Highview Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

MANCHESTER

Wednesday, March 11

Traffic stops: Seven drivers received warnings — six verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between 4:50 and 10:14 p.m. 

9:59 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a citation for speeding. 

9:28 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a citation for speeding and an inspection sticker violation. 

9:39 a.m.: Medical emergency on Dexter Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

4:30 a.m.: Lift assist on Woodcrest Road. 

ESSEX

Wednesday, March 1 

5:41 p.m.: Report of a group of children vandalizing the Elementary School playground on Story Street. Officers spoke with the group and no vandalism was found.

