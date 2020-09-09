In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 8
6:09 a.m.: A Commercial Street caller reported that construction site started working too early. An officer advised the contractor on weekday/weekend noise ordinance hours.
Monday, Sept. 7
3:32 p.m.: Six or seven kids were reported fighting on the yellow sub side of Burnham Field. The group dispersed prior to the arrival of an officer.
3:20 p.m.: A woman from Beverly notified the police that her wallet was stolen from her car, which had been parked at Good Harbor Beach. She was notified by her bank, Salem Five, that her card had been charged in Gloucester without her knowledge. Along with the card, the suspects also took $40 cash from her wallet.
12:18 a.m.: A woman was reported crying on Grant Street. Upon arrival, police found out that the woman was upset and her friends were helping her through a tough time.
Sunday, Sept. 6
10:28 p.m.: A caller reported that there was loud music possibly coming from Castleview Inn on Essex Avenue. At 10:35 p.m., police reported that the music had been turned down. The caller notified the police again at 11:37 p.m. that the music was on again.
6:57 a.m.: A woman called to report that her friend has not returned her car and took $150 from her purse. She explained to the police that he might be in the area of Good Harbor Beach.
Saturday, Sept. 5
6:59 p.m.: A father from Fort Square called to report that his son’s brown leather wallet was stolen while fishing down the Fort.
4:10 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered on Poles Hill on Riverview Road.
2:00 p.m.: Police were flagged down by a woman on Atlantic Road near Nautilus Road for issues involving people not following the mask mandate. She told the police that she was upset that there were numerous people in the area who were not wearing masks and that the police were doing little to enforce the governor’s orders, that she was upset that the hotels seemed to allow over the COVID-19 capacity in areas such as hotel pools, and that she was afraid to go down to the beach because of the virus and did not want to die while on vacation. Police directed her towards agencies that enforce and set those capacity limits and about the “rangers” who work on the beaches to enforce COVID-19 rules.
12:37 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Thurston Point Road for a report of an ongoing noise complaint that happens at night. Upon arrival, the caller explained that he has been having a problem with his neighbor who has been having loud parties at night. He explained to the police that he has tried to speak with his neighbor about the noise but it does not seem to be working. He added that his neighbor had a party last night and he found a broken Corona bottle in his yard he is concerned because he has grandchildren that play in the yard.
Friday, Sept. 4
12:19 p.m.: A caller reported that he possibly had his wallet stolen in the parking lot of Shaw’s Market at 7 Railroad Ave. On Aug. 26, he parked his car near the cart return and went into the store. He believes during this time - around 3 p.m. - that his wallet was stolen from his car. The caller believes that some unsavory people were in the area but there are no suspects as of 12:31 p.m. on Friday.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 8
5:06 a.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
Monday, Sept. 7
10:42 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
6:16 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Granite Street were tagged.
5:56 p.m.: Report of a missing crosswalk sign on Granite Street.
5:03 p.m.: The Department of Public Works was notified of a water main break on Main Street.
2:47 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Dock Square. The person refused ambulance services.
Sunday, Sept. 6
7:03 p.m.: A North Road resident who was cleaning their house reported a pile of dirty diapers were underneath their handicap ramp.
5:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pier Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
4:48 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was tagged.
1:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
7:28 p.m.: Report of a stolen iPad on Stockholm Avenue.
5:29 a.m.: Medical emergency on Union Lane. The person refused ambulance services.
Saturday, Sept. 5
8:45 p.m.: Officers told two groups of people on Long Beach to put out their campfires.
7:08 p.m.: A Broadway resident reported their microwave was smoking. Firefighters removed the microwave and ventilated the home.
1:48 p.m.: Officers dismissed two groups of people from swimming in Carlson’s Quarry.
11:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Friday, Sept. 4
10:37 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a citation for unregistered operation. The car was towed by Tally’s Towing.
10:35 p.m.: A lifeguard at Front Beach reported a guest was refusing to put out their cigarette. Officers on site informed the guest about the town’s bylaw forbidding smoking on public beaches. The cigarette was put out and no further issues were reported.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Sept. 7
10:24 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people lighting fireworks on Boardman Avenue.
6:31 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:24 p.m.: The Department of Public Works was notified to remove a fallen tree branch from the roadway on Summer Street.
6:38 a.m.: Medical emergency on Norwood Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, Sept. 6
10:18 p.m.: An unoccupied car parked on the side of Route 128 southbound was towed.
10:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on Crooked Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:22 p.m.: A driver on Crooked Lane received a court summons for speeding and unlicensed operation. The car was towed from the scene.
6:01 p.m.: Lift assist on Central Street.
1:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Central Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:29 p.m.: Report of past vandalism on Newport Park.
Saturday, Sept. 5
7:21 p.m.: Report of an ongoing neighbor dispute on Newport Park.
7:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on Woodcrest Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:46 p.m.: Report of a past landlord-tenant dispute on School Street.
12:03 p.m.: A Central Street resident reported identity fraud.
2:42 a.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Sept. 4
4:09 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars at White Beach were tagged.
2:43 p.m.: Report of multiple political signs damaged on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Sept. 8
12:30 a.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Monday, Sept. 7
8:42 p.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
4:55 p.m.: Officers assisted Ipswich Police as they covered a motorcycle accident on Essex Road.
2:45 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their home on Main Street.
Sunday, Sept. 6
7:42 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:51 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a brush fire in the woods off Martin Street. It is unknown at this time how the fire started.
5 p.m.: Report of a boat stuck on a sandbar on Ipswich Bay. The boat was freed a while later after the tide rose.
11:18 a.m.: An illegally parked car in the Essex municipal lot was tagged.
Saturday, Sept. 5
5:14 p.m.: An illegally parked car at Clammer’s Beach was tagged.
9:35 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a criminal application for unlicensed operation and failing to stop.
5:42 a.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Sept. 4
Traffic stops: Between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., seven drivers received citations for speeding and hands-free driving on Main Street, John Wise Avenue and Western Avenue. The traffic patrol was funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
10:51 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a bat inside a Conomo Point Road bedroom.
7:22 p.m.: Report of a bicycle theft on Story Street. The matter is still under investigation.
7:17 p.m.: A Choate Street resident reported a pile of horse manure was in front of their home. Officers moved the pile to the side of the road.
1:30 p.m.: A Western Avenue resident reported their lawn signs were vandalized.
11:04 a.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a criminal application for operating with their license revoked.