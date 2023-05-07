In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Friday, May 5
1:47 a.m.: A report about an animal was made at a Sandpiper Lane address.
1:30 a.m.: A report of larceny/forgery/fraud was taken at a Gale Avenue address.
Thursday, May 4
9:11 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Main Street address.
4:13 p.m.: Lost and found property was reported at a Gaffield Avenue address.
3:02 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road, a verbal warning was issued.
1:42 p.m.: A report about an animal was made at an Irvana Road address.
1:22 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a South Street address.
11:19 a.m.: A report of vandalism was investigated at a Hodgkins Road address.
10:39 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road, a written warning was issued.
10:03 a.m.: A wellness check was performed on Main Street.
7:46 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Marmion Way address.