In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Friday, May 5

1:47 a.m.: A report about an animal was made at a Sandpiper Lane address.

1:30 a.m.: A report of larceny/forgery/fraud was taken at a Gale Avenue address.

Thursday, May 4

9:11 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Main Street address.

4:13 p.m.: Lost and found property was reported at a Gaffield Avenue address.

3:02 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road, a verbal warning was issued.

1:42 p.m.: A report about an animal was made at an Irvana Road address.

1:22 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a South Street address.

11:19 a.m.: A report of vandalism was investigated at a Hodgkins Road address.

10:39 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road, a written warning was issued.

10:03 a.m.: A wellness check was performed on Main Street.

7:46 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Marmion Way address.

