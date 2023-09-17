In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, Sept. 29:58 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of fireworks on Lupine Lane.
Hypodermic needles were retrieved from Pavilion Beach at 11:49 a.m. and Mason Court at 8:58 p.m., and disposed of safely.
8:18 p.m.: Peace was restored after fireworks were reported on Lupine Lane.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Pleasant Street at 2:34 p.m., and Washington Street at 12:28 and 7:35 p.m.
6:59 p.m.: Police could not locate a report of a motor-vehicle theft on Holly Street.
5:28 p.m.: Police took a report of an assault on Main Street.
3:32 p.m.: Reports of threats resulted in police planning to file a criminal complaint against a 27-year-old Gloucester man with a charge of threatening to commit a crime.
10:17 a.m.: Police planned to charge a 68-year-old Gloucester resident with disturbing the peace on Larose Avenue.
Friday, Sept. 1
10:51 p.m.: After a report of two men allegedly shooting up in a parked blue Subaru in the area of 242 Main St., police arrested a 35-year-old Danvers resident on charges of possession of a Class A and Class E drugs and inhaling glue or a toxic substance. Police arrived and found that the person in the driver’s seat was holding a syringe and had a small black case open on his lap. A report says police startled him and saw him try to conceal the syringe and case. As the driver moved the case from his lap to storage compartment in the door, the report said, police saw a white powdery substance on his pants. The driver told police he did not consent to a search before he was ordered out of the car. Inside the case, the officer saw a small twisted plastic baggie with white powder inside police believed to be fentanyl. They also found two small empty glass vials, alcohol wipes and cotton swabs consistent with drug use. Police also found a prescription pill bottle with pills inside and a black container in the driver’s side door pocket marked “Nitrous Oxide Food Grade Gas.” Another container was found in the center console. Police arrested the driver but the passenger had left the scene.
8:21 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at 178 Washington St.
Hypodermic needles were retrieved in the vicinity of Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue at 11:19 a.m. and on Rogers and Duncan streets at 5:27 p.m. and disposed of safely.
4:43 p.m.: After a report of a fight in Oak Grove Cemetery, a 42-year-old Gloucester woman, a 46-year-old Gloucester man and an 18-year-old Gloucester man were all charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, knives.
3:36 p.m.: A crash with injuries on Washington and Rogers streets was under investigation.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Blaclburn Circle at 10:19 a.m. and Eastern Avenue and Hartz Street at 1:51 p.m.
ESSEX
Thursday, Sept 14
1:14 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue, a citation was issued.
11:53 a.m.: A traffic hazard was reported at a Western Avenue address.
11:12 a.m.: A welfare check was conducted at a Story Acres Road address.
Wednesday Sept. 13
1:01 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at a John Wise Avenue address.
10:49 a.m.: Police conducted a welfare check at a Chebacco Terrace address.
6:30 a.m.: After a report of the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on John Wise Avenue, a verbal warning was issued.
1:15 a.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to a Scotts Way address. The call was later determined to be a false alarm.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
6:38 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Sept. 14
6:53 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a written warning was issued.
6:38 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Broadway, a verbal warning was issued.
7:10 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Smith Street address.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
11:17 p.m.: After a noise complaint was made at a Phillips Avenue address, someone was reportedly spoken to.
7:29 p.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Main Street address.
7:08 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Phillips Avenue address.
4:43 p.m.: After a medical alarm sounded at a Curtis Street address, someone was reportedly spoken to.
3:25 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a South Street address.
2:47 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Pier Avenue address.
1:47 p.m.: A report was made about an animal on High Street. Someone was reportedly spoken to.
1:01 p.m.: A report was made about an animal on Beach Street. Animal Control was notified.
12:40 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at the Whistle Stop Mall. Animal Control was notified.