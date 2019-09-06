In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Sept. 6
8:46 a.m.: An Atlantic Road resident reported the theft of an ATM card.
Thursday, Sept. 5
12:31 p.m.: A Knowlton Square resident reported a prescription medication was stolen from his living room while he was out. No suspects at this time.
10:59 a.m.: Officer responded to Prospect Street on report of a woman yelling and swearing in the street. She was advised to quiet down. Peace restored.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Sept. 6
3:05 a.m.: Dylan L'Abbe-Lindquist, 42, of Rockport was arrested early Friday morning for operating under the influence of liquor, a second offense; failing to keep right for oncoming motor vehicles; and failing to stop for police.
Police made the arrest on Rowe Avenue. L'Abbe-Lindquist was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Friday morning and released on his own recognizance. His pretrial is scheduled for Oct. 28.
1:11 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding and an inspection sticker violation.
Thursday, Sept. 5
8:35 p.m.: A Broadway resident reported the dog escaped from the yard. The dog was reunited with the owner later that night.
7:56 p.m.: Fire alarm on Middle Road. Firefighters found no evidence of smoke or fire.
7:49 p.m.: Medical emergency on Bayridge Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:34 p.m.: A Highland Street resident was reportedly concerned over a neighbor dog's well-being. Officers are planning to follow-up with the dog owner.
12:37 p.m.: Officers cleared debris from the road on Nugent Stretch.
11:21 a.m.: Public Works was notified about a delivery truck that reportedly leaked fluid on the Bearskin Neck roadway.
10:38 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Station Square.
7:29 a.m.: A Heritage Drive resident reported the neighbor's door had been left open. Officers spoke with homeowner and found everything was in order.
6:45 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for having a broken headlight.
6:38 a.m.: The harbormaster was notified about two small sailboats drifting up against the Long Beach seawall.
ESSEX
Friday, Sept. 6
6:48 a.m.: A driver was stopped on John Wise Avenue because the car's registration was expired. The car was towed, but driver was not cited since he did not own the vehicle.
Thursday, Sept. 5
9:26 p.m.: A motorist on Main Street was given a verbal warning for an unspecified traffic violation.
9:14 p.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for an unspecified traffic violation committed on Main Street.
6:17 p.m.: A person came into the station to report a possible scam related to a property advertised for lease on Craigslist. He told police the deal seemed too good and did not offer any personal information.
5:56 p.m.: A well-being check was requested for a woman outside a Main Street business who the caller said seemed disoriented or drunk. Police spoke to the woman who refused medical treatment and contacted a family member who took responsibility for her.
5:19 p.m.: A motorist was stopped on Main Street because the owner's license was listed as expired. The driver was not the owner.
5:06 p.m.: A motorist on John Wise Avenue was given a verbal warning for following the car ahead too closely.
4:42 p.m.: A motorist was stopped on Main Street because his license was listed as expired. He had an active Hawaii license.
3:06 p.m.: A motorist on Apple Street was given a verbal warning for speeding.
11:41 a.m.: A driver was issued a citation for speeding on Main Street.
9:23 a.m.: A caller reported a truck into town had dropped debris in the roadway, creating a traffic hazard on Eastern Avenue. Police could not locate the truck and started picking up the trash. The state Department of Public Works was notified to finish the job as the road is also Route 133.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Sept. 5
Traffic stops: Seventeen drivers were stopped for various road violations during a traffic enforcement operation held from 2 to 6 p.m. Verbal and written warnings were issued for speeding, texting while driving and stop sign violations.
5:55 p.m.: A driver drove off the road on Birch Lane. No injuries were reported. Property damage was caused to the surrounding area, and a crash report was filed. Officers also issued a written warning to the driver for impeded operation.
5:14 p.m.: Medical emergency at Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:06 a.m.: Report of an injured seagull on Eaglehead Road. Animal Control was notified.
8:06 a.m.: Officers euthanized an injured raccoon on Summer Street.
4:55 a.m.: Faulty fire alarm activation on Big Rock Road.
