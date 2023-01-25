Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.