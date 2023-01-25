In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Tuesday, Jan. 24
8:21. p.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.
5:40 p.m.: Police reported a motor vehicle accident with no personal injuries on Main Street.
5:17 p.m.: A complaint was lodged about an animal near the intersection of Choate Street and John Wise Avenue.
3:02 p.m.: Fire officials responded to a motor vehicle crash on Main Street. No personal injuries were reported.
2:59 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Southern Avenue address.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 24
6:22 p.m.: A motor vehicle was disabled at a Pooles Lane address.
2:30 p.m.: Utility wires were down at a Granite Street address. Utility officials were notified.
1:37 p.m.: A driver was issued a written warning during a traffic stop on Main Street.
Monday, Jan. 23
Disabled vehicles were reported on Pooles Lane at 3:48 p.m. and Main Street at 3:58 p.m.
3:22 p.m.: Fire officials responded to a Millbrook Park address for a medical emergency and took an individual by ambulance to a hospital.
9:58 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Doyle Cove Road address.
Sunday, Jan. 22
10:05 p.m.: Alarm activation on Jerden’s Lane. Building checked and secured.
10 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Parker Street. An ambulance was refused.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from South Street at 5:29 p.m., Sandy Bay Terrace at 7:32 p.m., and Beach Street at 8:50 p.m.
5:28 p.m.: Ambulance service refused on Kitefield Road.
5:19 p.m.: An individual on Kitefield Road was spoken to about a E-911 hangup.
5:09 p.m.: Report received from Whistle Stop Mall. No action required.
2:30 p.m.: Report taken about annoying phone calls received on Broadway.
2:28 p.m.: Animal call from Wildron Heights. No action required.
1:24 p.m.: Public Works notified of road conditions on Moraine Court.
10 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents around town.
Saturday, Jan. 21
10:22 p.m.: Lift assist given on Harrow Road.
8:22 p.m.: Citizen on Sandy Bay Terrace seeking assistance referred to another agency.
Well-being checks: Police calls made to residents around town at 10:10 a.m. = and person spoken to a Whistle Stop Mall at 7:48 p.m.
7:22 p.m.: An officer spoke to a person on Railroad Avenue who made a report.
6:45 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Granite Street at property owner’s request.
Traffic stops made on Thactcher Road at 11:12 a.m., Main Street at 11:51 a.m., and at Granite Street at Wharf Road at 5:08 p.m. Officers issued two written warnings and one verbal warning, respectively.
3:51 p.m.: A person on Main Street was spoken to about an E-911 hangup call.
2:18 p.m.: Report taken from person at Millbrook Park.
1:18 a.m.: A person was taken by ambulance to a hospital from Story Street.
Friday, Jan. 20
Fire Department dispatched to Pooles Lane at 12:29 p.m. and Railroad Avenue at 7:32 p.m.
Reports taken on Pigeon Hill Street at 9:26 a.m., and Main Street at 4:19 p.m.
4:02 p.m.: Lost property found on High Street reported.
Medical emergencies: Persons were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Pigeon Hill Street at 8:52 a.m., and Granite Street at 12:12 p.m.
11:18 a.m.: Individual spoken to about an E-911 hangup on Curtis Street.
10 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents around town.
Mini beats conducted on Main Street at 6:45 a.m. and Jerden’s Lane at 7:17 a.m.