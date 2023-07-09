In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, July 3
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Norman Avenue at 11:13 a.m. and on Washington Street at Railroad Avenue at 7:17 p.m..
Disturbances were reported on Western Avenue at 1:36 a.m. and at the Gulf station on Washington Street at 10:25 a.m.
Sunday, July 2
10:10 p.m.: Police took a report of a person missing from Salem.
9:17 p.m.: Fireworks were reported on Hesperus Avenue.
4:04 p.m.: A theft of a license plate was reported on Mt. Pleasant Avenue.
9:29 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call from East Main Street.
Saturday, July 1
9:40 p.m.: Fireworks were reported on Hartz Street and peace was restored. At 9:08 p.m., police took a report of fireworks from the same street but an area search did not turn up any fireworks.
7:21 p.m.: A 32-year-old Lowell resident was arrested on charges of driving while drunk, driving without a license and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle after a well-being check on Essex Avenue.
4:44 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a possible brush fire on Cherry and Reynard streets.
2:33 p.m.: A well-being check at a store on Gloucester Crossing Road resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old Gloucester man on charges of drugged driving and possession of a Class B drug.
12:46 p.m.: A city ordinance violation was reported on Bass Avenue.
9:56 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 26-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of driving with a suspended license and speeding on Centennial Avenue after a motor-vehicle stop.
ROCKPORT
Friday July 7
4:24 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident on Main Street.
3:59 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Main Street address.
Thursday, July 6
2:56 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
12:05 p.m.: Medical emergency services were rendered at a South Street address.
Wednesday, July 5
11:51 p.m.: After a request, the Fire Department was dispatched to a Story Street address.
8:03 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident on Broadway.
12:42 p.m.: Medical emergency services were rendered at a Granite Street address.
Tuesday, July 4
11:09 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Canterbury Lane, a verbal warning was issued.
8:05 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Beach Street, the operator was reportedly spoken to.
7:56 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on King Street, a verbal warning was issued.
Medical emergencies: Ambulance transports were made from Main Street addresses at 9:31 a.m. and 6:50 p.m.
3:55 p.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Main Street address.
3:08 p.m.: A report was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle at Bearskin Neck. The operator was reportedly spoken to.
Monday, July 3Medical emergencies: Ambulance transports to a hospital were made from Broadway at 1:57 p.m., Curtis Street at 4:38 p.m., and Hodgkins Road at 7:09 p.m. Ambulance services were refused at a Parker Street address at 5:19 p.m.
12:53 p.m.: A report was made about alleged larceny/forgery/fraud at a Parker Street address.
ESSEX
Thursday, July 6
11:15 p.m.: After responding to a report of a person was suffering abdominal pain, a medical transport was refused at a Chebacco Terrace address.
7:28 p.m.: An animal complaint was issued at a John Wise Avenue address.
7:06 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of John Wise Avenue and John Wise Lane, a written warning was issued.
Wednesday, July 5
3:31 p.m.: A medical transport was conducted from a Chebacco Terrace address.
Traffic stops were conducted on John Wise Avenue at 6:16 a.m. and Main Street at 2:26 p.m., when the drivers received verbal warnings, and on Martin Street at 1:37 p.m. when a citation was issued.
8:09 a.m.: A complaint was made about an animal on John Wise Avenue.
Tuesday, July 4
Traffic stops were conducted on Eastern Avenue at 6:53 p.m. and Main Street at 9:05 p.m., when citations were issued; and at the intersection of Western Avenue and Centennial Grove Road at 6:27 p.m., and on Main Street at 7:02 p.m., when verbal warnings were given.
2:59 p.m.: After a fire alarm sounded, firefighters were dispatched to a Lufkin Street address. The alarm was later reported to be false.
9:49 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at an Eastern Avenue address.
Monday, June 3
10:36 p.m.: A complaint about an animal at the intersection of Choate Street and John Wise Avenue was lodged.
Traffic stops were conducted on John Wise Avenue at 6:25 a.m., at the intersection of John Wise Avenue and John Wise Lane at 11:53 a.m. and 2:09 p.m., on Southern Avenue at 2:56 p.m., Main Street at 6:04 and 6:53 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at 7:37 p.m. Officers issued citations to six drivers , and gave one a verbal warning.
Sunday, July 2
10:10 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to an Island Road address.
7:30 p.m.: After an alarm sounded, firefighters were dispatched to a Main Street address.
6:43 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue, a citation was issued.