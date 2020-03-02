In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, March 2
2:27 a.m.: Officers responded to a Warner Street address on report of a dispute between roommates. The roommates, who will be leaving the apartment at the end of March, were instructed to ignore each other or be cordial in the remaining time living together. Peace restored.
Sunday, March 1
3:18 p.m.: A woman came into the police station to report finding a money clip, with cash, an ID and various cards, in the parking lot of Market Basket at Gloucester Crossing. The items were placed in lost and found.
3:01 p.m.: Alex Roy, 31, of 108R Western Ave. in Gloucester, is facing charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing. Police arrested him after he twice visited an address where he no longer is welcome.
1:24 a.m.: Terry J. Greel Jr., 31, of 3 Wise Place in Gloucester, faces charges of operating under the influence of alcohol — second offense, possession of an open container of alcohol, speeding and failure to stop or yield. He was arrested followed a traffic stop on Essex Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 29
4:20 p.m.: An individual turned in about a half dozen bones found on Plum Cove Beach. Police said the bones, which were logged into evidence, appear to be the spine of some animal. Detectives will investigate.
Friday, Feb. 28
10:23 p.m.: Officers responded to an Essex Avenue address on report of truck striking a house and arrested Gordon M. Goveny Jr., 61, of 10 Amero Court in Gloucester, on the charges of operating under the influence of alcohol —third offense, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Police, upon arriving, found Goveny's truck underneath the rear porch of the residence and an apple tree that had been run over and uprooted. The vehicle was towed.
10:43 a.m.: Christopher A. Hill, 32, of 16 Millett St., Apt. 1, in Gloucester, was arrested on an outstanding default arrant for failure to appear in court.
10:19 a.m.: Officers responded to a Cleveland Street residence on report of a dispute between tenants. Peace restored.
ROCKPORT
Traffic stops: Six drivers received warnings — five verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between Saturday, Feb. 29, at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 1, at 9:23 p.m.
Monday, March 2
2:30 a.m.: Marlida Dasilva, 49, of Somerville, was arrested on Broadway on charges unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, unlawful disposal of a citation and resisting arrest. Dasilva was arraigned at Gloucester District Court later in morning and her next court date is Friday, March 13.
Sunday, March 1
5:31 p.m.: Officers safely disposed of a syringe found on Front Beach.
4:51 p.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm at a Prospect Street residence. Firefighters were dispatched and cleared the scene an hour later. It is unknown at if there were any carbon monoxide readings inside the home.
4:37 p.m.: A backpack was found on the corner Railroad Avenue and Main Street. Officers notified another resident who reported losing his or hers earlier in the week, but it was a different backpack.
3:50 and 12:49 p.m.: Two medical emergencies on Jerdens Lane and Gannon Court. Both individuals refused ambulance services.
11:58 a.m.: The New England Aquarium in Boston was notified of a dead seal off Loblolly Cove.
Saturday, Feb. 29
5:16 p.m.: Report of a dog running around in traffic on Broadway. Immediately after, another person reported the dog missing. The dog was later reunited with the owner.
4:16 p.m.: A person came into the station to ask if anyone had turned in a missing diamond that had fallen out of his or her ring. Sometime later, a shop owner on Dock Square reported finding a diamond on the floor of the store. The person claimed to be in the store on the day he or she noticed the diamond missing. It is unknown at this time if what was found on Dock Square was the missing diamond in question.
Friday, Feb. 28
6:35 p.m.: Report of a minor accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. The two drivers exchanged information.
5:34 p.m.: Regional 911 dispatch reported receiving an open call with a woman screaming in the background from Sheehan Terrace. Officers were dispatched to home where the call was made. A person at the residence told officers the 911 call was accidentally made on an Apple Watch.
5:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Kitefield Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
3:25 p.m.: Report of a three-car accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Two cars were towed from the scene. The damaged caused by the accident is estimated to cost more than $1,000.
9:25 a.m.: A pair of rings found at Halibut Point State Park were submitted into police custody.
MANCHESTER
Traffic stops: Six drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 a.m. and Sunday, March 1, at 9:20 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
9:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:31 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a Summer Street resident who was locked out of the home.
2:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Smiths Point Road. The person refused ambulance services.
Saturday, Feb. 29
10:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:57 p.m.: A make-up bag found on Central Street was placed into police custody.
12:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Victoria Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:30 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a barking dog complaint on Raymond Street.
Friday, Feb. 28
5:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, March 2
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 1:37 and 5:57 a.m., Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 5:55 a.m., and Southern Avenue at 6:36 a.m. The first two drivers were given verbal warnings; the last was issued a citation.
Building and area checks throughout town during the morning.
Sunday, March 1
7:55 p.m.: Stephen A. Reeves, 51, of 60 Story St. in Essex if facing charges of driving while drunk, a third offense, and speeding. He was arrested after a traffic stop on Choate Street at John Wise Avenue.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Southern Avenue 7:24 a.m., John Wise Avenue at John Wise Lane at 5:15 p.m., Main and Martin streets at 5:29 p.m. All three drivers were given verbal warnings.
5:28 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to the area of South Village Center on Eastern Avenue for the odor of natural gas. National Grid was notified.
9:46 a.m.: A 911 call from Main Street was abandoned. The caller confirmed the call was made in error
8:41 a.m.: Firefighters dispatched for an activated fire alarm to John Wise Avenue. It was a false alarm.
Building and area checks throughout town during the day.
Saturday, Feb. 29
5:58 p.m.: Clyde Calvin Gunsaulus, 76, of 74 Essex Road in Ipswich faces charges of driving while drunk, a third offense, speeding and marked lanes violation. He was arrested after a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue at Island Road. The car was towed. Gunsaulus was to be arraigned Monday in Gloucester District Court.
