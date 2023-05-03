In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, April 27
9:51 p.m.: After a 911 call from a Washington Street restaurant, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 21-year-old Gloucester man on a charge of assault and battery.
9:04 p.m.: Police took a report of a disturbance on Clifford Court.
7:47 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Liberty Street.
2:48 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of harassment.
11:12 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 34-year-old Gloucester man charging him with receiving stolen property worth more than $1,200. According to a report, a detective learned during roll call that a 2017 red Honda Accord had been reported stolen by the owner on April 26. The detective later spotted a Honda matching the description of the stolen car in a driveway on Perkins Street. This car did not have a license plate attached. Dispatch ran the vehicle identification number and confirmed it was stolen. A sergeant and another officer arrived and police spoke with a man who told police his brother is the car’s owner and that there had been a dispute over payments. He would also not say how the car got into the driveway. Police told the man as the vehicle had been reported stolen, it would be towed and he would be facing a charge of receiving stolen property. The man understood and said he would pursue the discrepancy over payments civilly.
11 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Prospect Street. The disturbance revolved around someone being told to move out of an apartment, with her belongings placed on the porch. Police spoke with those involved and arranged for the woman to pick up the rest of her belongings the next day.
10:14 a.m.: Police at the station took a report of fraud, identity theft.
9:52 a.m.: A hold-up alarm activation was reported on Gloucester Crossing Road.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, May 3
3:44 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Old Harbor Road. The vehicle was reportedly tagged.
Tuesday, May 2
9:29 p.m.: Lost and found property was reported at a Bearskin Neck address.
8:28 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Jerdens Lane address.
4:56 p.m.: After an alarm sounded, firefighers were dispatched to a High Street address.
2:52 p.m.: A report was made about larceny/forgery/fraud at a Main Street address.
2:15 p.m.: An ambulance transport was conducted at a Curtis Lane address.
12:26 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road, a verbal warning was issued.
9:06 a.m.: A report was made about larceny/forgery/fraud at a Blue Gate Lane address.
Monday, May 1
5:22 p.m.: An emergency medical ambulance transport was conducted at a South Street address.
9:42 a.m.: A police wellness check was conducted on Main Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, May 2
7:15 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
6:26 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Southern Avenue, a written warning was issued.