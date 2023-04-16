In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
MANCHESTER
Thursday, April 13
10:56 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street for a speeding violation, a written warning was issued.
8:59 p.m.: A report was made about a disabled motor vehicle that was out of gas on the northbound lanes of Route 128.
7:31 p.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Summer Street address about a pickleball game. Authorities were told the players were finishing the game and leaving.
6:22 p.m.: An emergency medical response was conducted at a Woodholm Road address after a report of an allergic reaction.
3:16 p.m.: A report was made about a hit and run incident. The accident was reportedly not investigated.
11:19 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street for an alleged inspection violation, a written warning was issued.
10:26 a.m.: A report was made about an alleged false unemployment claim at an Old Essex Road address.
ROCKPORT
Friday, April 14
4:06 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Doyle Cove Road. A citation was left on the vehicle.
Thursday, April 13
10:30 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Broadway address.
9:14 p.m.: A well-being check was conducted at a Wharf Road address.
8:45 p.m.: A complaint was made about an animal at a Haven Avenue address. The issue was reportedly resolved.
8:04 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
2:32 p.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Squam Hill Road.
ESSEX
Friday, April 14
12:14 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident on John Wise Avenue. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Midnight: A report complaint was made about an animal on John Wise Avenue.