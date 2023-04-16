In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

MANCHESTER

Thursday, April 13

10:56 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street for a speeding violation, a written warning was issued.

8:59 p.m.: A report was made about a disabled motor vehicle that was out of gas on the northbound lanes of Route 128.

7:31 p.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Summer Street address about a pickleball game. Authorities were told the players were finishing the game and leaving.

6:22 p.m.: An emergency medical response was conducted at a Woodholm Road address after a report of an allergic reaction.

3:16 p.m.: A report was made about a hit and run incident. The accident was reportedly not investigated.

11:19 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street for an alleged inspection violation, a written warning was issued.

10:26 a.m.: A report was made about an alleged false unemployment claim at an Old Essex Road address.

ROCKPORT

Friday, April 14

4:06 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Doyle Cove Road. A citation was left on the vehicle.

Thursday, April 13

10:30 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Broadway address.

9:14 p.m.: A well-being check was conducted at a Wharf Road address.

8:45 p.m.: A complaint was made about an animal at a Haven Avenue address. The issue was reportedly resolved.

8:04 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.

2:32 p.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Squam Hill Road.

ESSEX

Friday, April 14

12:14 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident on John Wise Avenue. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Midnight: A report complaint was made about an animal on John Wise Avenue.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you