In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Nov. 9
6:52 a.m.: Animal control was called in for a report on Prospect Street.
8:30 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported at 84 Prospect St.
7:57 p.m.: A noise complaint was reported from Cape Ann Lobstermen at East Main Street.
9:39 a.m.: A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Blackburn Circle.
Sunday, Nov. 8
8:53 p.m.: Keene Lindsey, 31, of 4 Shepherd St. Apt. 1 was arrested on charges disorderly conduct and trespassing. Police were dispatched to Prospect Square for an unwelcome guest. Upon arrival, they found Lindsey standing in the living room of the home with the owner was yelling at him to leave. Lindsey was uncooperative but agreed finally to leave, police said. While walking down the stairwell he started yelling and continued once he reached the sidewalk. Police reported telling Lindsey to go home to which he responded by saying he had left his phone in the residence. An officer went to retrieve it, instructing Lindsey to remain where he was, but Lindsey did not comply and continued to yell. He then challenged an officer to arrest him, with fists clenched and in a fighting stance. An officer then said he would spray Lindsey with pepper spray if he did not leave, to which Lindsey reportedly responded "arrest me." The officer sprayed Lindsey and handcuffed him. After being brought to the station, Lindsey continued to be uncooperative.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Nov. 9
3:50 p.m.: A golf bag found on Granite Street was submitted into police custody.
12:21 p.m.: Officers assisted a South Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed in his name.
8:36 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a black-and-white, untagged husky inside Poole Construction on Farm Lane.
7:06 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 10
8:41 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
6:32 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a written warning for speeding.
5:02 p.m.: Officers removed a wooden box from the roadway on Route 128 southbound.
4:56 and 4:47 p.m.: Two drivers on Moses Hill Road and Craft's Court received written warnings for speeding.
3:12 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a bird inside a Lincoln Street home.
9:04 a.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:51 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured seal on Gray Beach.
1:42 a.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Monday, Nov. 9
10:07, 9:50 and 5:02 p.m.: Three drivers on Route 128 received written warnings for speeding.
4:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Fraud: Officers assisted a Proctor Street resident at 1:50 p.m. and a Crooked Lane resident at 3:08 p.m.who each reported a false unemployment claim was filed in their names.
2:36 p.m.: Lift assist on Windemere Park Extention. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:06 a.m.: Report of identity theft on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Nov. 11
4:35 a.m.: Lift assist on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
10:40 p.m.: Report of a car striking a deer on Eastern Avenue. The deer reportedly ran off and no damage was found on the vehicle.
9:29 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a criminal application on a charge of operating with a revoked registration and a verbal warning for operating without the car's lights on.
6:23 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a missing cat on Southern Avenue.
5:43 p.m.: Report of social security fraud on Robbins Island Road.
5:01 p.m.: Officers assisted Gloucester Police with a traffic detail by the town line on Eastern Avenue.
9:41 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for operating without a license.
8:31 a.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Brook Pasture Lane. The matter is under investigation.
Monday, Nov. 9
Fraud: Officers assisted a Main Street resident at 1:19 p.m. and a resident 3:55 p.m. who each reported a false unemployment claim was made under their names.
1:56 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog running around the Public Safety building construction site on John Wise Avenue. The dog was later reunited with its owner.
Sunday, Nov. 8
5:16 p.m.: A driver on Kings Court received a citation for speeding.
4:08 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Main Street were ticketed.
10:51 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Svenue received a citation for a crosswalk violation.
1:26 a.m.: Lift assist on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Nov. 7
10:50 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed.
10:41 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Main Street
7:23 p.m.: A Choate Street resident reported his political lawn sign had been destroyed.
1:58 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire caused by a flaming lawnmower on Addison Street.
9:06 a.m.: Medical emergency on Choate Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:57 a.m.: Officers provided mutual aid to Manchester Police regarding a number of breaking and enterings.
Friday, Nov. 6
10:01 and 8:55 p.m.: Two drivers, on Southern and John Wise Avenues, received citations for speeding.
6:25 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
4:54 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on Eastern Avenue. An accident report was filed although no damage to the car was reported.
2:30 p.m.: Officers assisted a Scott's Way resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his name.
2:27 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue.