In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, June 25
12:19 a.m.: A dog was reported to be barking on Sargent Street.
Wednesday, June 24
9:48 p.m.: A caller from Maplewood Avenue reported that her son was refusing to come home.
8:02 p.m.: A woman walked into station lobby to report that she had found a wallet on the road. Police were unable to get in contact with the owner but left him a voicemail to come pick it up at the station.
6:57 p.m.: Kids were reported at Burnham Field at 4 Burnham St. graffitiing the garage by the basketball courts.
5:14 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the intersection of Cleveland and Willow streets for a report of two individuals yelling. Upon arrival, police found two individuals at the Willowood Road playground. One ran by an officer and she fell onto the ground. She refused medical attention and stated that she was not injured. She was picked up by her mother a few minutes later.
12:00 p.m.: A caller reported that she was at the quarries in Gloucester when she noticed that her Apple e\watch had been stolen from her bag. She was able to track the location of her watch, which showed that it was at a residence in Lynn.
9:45 a.m.: A woman walked into the station lobby to report that she was a victim of fraudulent website. She explained to police that she was attempting to buy her boyfriend a drill for his birthday and found the drill for $115.98. After not receiving any confirmation of the purchase, she called customer service who informed her that it was a fraudulent website.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 24
10:17 and 10:48 p.m.: Lift assists on Granite and Curtis streets. Both refused ambulance services.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital from School Street at 6:28 p.m. and Curtis Street at 7:09 p.m..
3:33 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children swimming in Back Harbor.
2:27 p.m.: A bracelet found on Atlantic Avenue was submitted into police custody.
9:13 a.m.: A Penzance Road resident reported a fisherman was fishing on their private property and refused to leave. Officers spoke to the fisherman and he left.
Tuesday, June 23
10:!7 p.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a sticker placed on a speed limit sign on Beach Street.
10:01 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
7:08 p.m.: A Summer Street resident reported a neighbor's fire alarm had been going on and off for the past week. Officers contacted the property owner about the issue.
6:04 p.m.: A credit card found on Main Street was turned into police custody.
2:43 p.m.: A SCUBA diver reported to the harbormaster a lost dive flag off Old Garden Beach.
12:36 p.m.: A South Street resident reported his teenage son saw a man walking around the property. When confronted, the person allegedly left in a car without explaining himself. The caller gave a description of the person's car and a portion of their Massachusetts license plate. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the car in question.
10:44 a.m.: A Main Street resident notified police his personal information had been compromised after a breach of North Shore Pain Management's records. The hack reportedly affects 12,000 patients between 2014 and 2020.
7:55 a.m.: Report of trash on Pebble Beach left by people parking in non-residential spots.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, June 24
7:50 p.m.: Report of a dog bite on Central Street. The person refused ambulance services.
6:58 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
2:49 p.m.: The MBTA was notified that the train gates on Beach Street were not opening.
12:41 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a driver hitting a rabbit on Ashland Avenue.
9:54 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a sick or injured skunk on Summer Street.