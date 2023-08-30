In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Wednesday, Aug. 30
6:47 a.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to a Chebacco Terrace address following a fire alarm activation. The alarm proved to be false.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken to a hospital by ambulance from a Granite Street address at 10:09 a.m. and Gap Head Road at 5:26 p.m.
Lost and found property was reported on Beach Street at 10:43 a.m. and at T Wharf at 2:36 p.m.
Traffic stops were conducted on Broadway at 12:13 p.m. when a written warning was issued, and at Dock Square at 12:43 p.m. when the driver was given a verbal warning.
10:20 a.m.: After a report was made about an animal on Pooles Lane, the Department of Public Works was notified.
10:12 a.m.: A report was made about an animal on Wharf Road. Animal Control was notified.