In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, August 13
12:24 a.m.: A caller from Charlie's Place at 83 Bass Ave. reported a coyote in the parking lot with kids nearby.
Wednesday, August 12
5:05 p.m.: A man from 1175 Washington St. reported that people were going through his yard to access the quarries. He had confronted the group but they ignored him. The landowner explained that he believes that they are now scoping out his property and vehicles.
3:58 p.m.: A person came into the stationto report losing a black wallet three days ago.
4:15 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the Speedway at 354 Main St. for a report of possible larceny. The general manager explained that someone had pumped $32.46 worth of gas and left without paying. He showed police footage which depicted a man utilizing pump No. 4 who appeared to scan a credit card and begin to pump gas into what appeared to be a black Nissan SUV at approximately 1:14 p.m. The manager said that it was possible that man may not have been aware that the card did not process and an employee had inadvertently authorized the transaction to allow access to the pump.
11:14 a.m.: Two individuals were reported "drinking and smoking pot" behind the Sargent House at 49 Middle St.
11:02 a.m.: A caller from 5 Bass Ave. reported that there are naked people in the area who won't leave.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Aug. 13
Wednesday, Aug. 12
7:52 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of a car on T Wharf.
Wellness checks on Main Street at 8:11 a.m., Broadway Avenue at 10:06 a.m., and Beach Street at 4:59 p.m., where the person in question could not be located.
4:14 p.m.: Officers disposed of a hypodermic needle found on Seaview Street.
2:45 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group swimming off White Wharf on Old Harbor Road.
1:42 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group attempting to swim at Carlson's Quarry.
10:55 a.m.: A broken-down car on Main Street was towed by Tally's Towing.
10:17 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 12
9:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Magnolia Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:21 p.m.: The DPW was notified to fix a water main break on Forest Street.
5:55 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding an ongoing neighbor dispute on Newport Park.
3:44 p.m.: A pair of keys found on Union Street was turned in to police.
1:52 p.m.: The DPW removed illegal "No Parking" signs put up by a resident of Butler Avenue.
1:34 a.m.: Officers bandaged a person who walked into the station with a cut.
ESSEX
Thursday, Aug. 13
1:17 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for operating without headlights.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
5:28 p.m.: A boat trailer parked in the Essex municipal lot without a resident sticker was ticketed.
9:52 p.m.: A Western Avenue resident reported a possible Medicare fraud attempt. No personal information was given to the scammer. Medicare was notified of the complaint.
