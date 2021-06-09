In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, June 8
7:20 p.m.: Tristen Lovett, 28, of 8 Prospect St. Apt. 3L, was arrested at Burnham Field on charges of malicious destruction of property less than $1,200 and for tagging property.
Officers were dispatched to Burnham Field to investigate a report of a white man, wearing black shorts, no shirt and white sneakers, spray-painting graffiti on a wall of a building. At 7:27 p.m., a witness said the man had dropped the spray can between the fence and the wall of the building and was walking toward the basketball court. Police said the man, identified as Lovett, admitted to them that he was the person that did all the white spray paint and that he had smoked marijuana, and consumed two beers and two shots of tequila during the day.
Lovett also said he would paint over the damage to the wall, according to police.
5:41 a.m: A caller from Savour Wine and Cheese at 76 Prospect St. reported a hypodermic needle in front of the building. It was retrieved and disposed of safely.
2:26 a.m.: A suspicious motor vehicle was reported in a beach parking lot.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 9
12:38 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 8
Speeding: Two drivers on Thatcher Road received verbal warnings during traffic stops at 6:28 and 6:39 p.m., respectively.
5:52 p.m.: Officers assisted a Millbrook Park resident that was locked out of his or her home.
2:54 p.m.: Officers assisted a person that was locked out of his or her car on Main Street.
12:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
12:01 p.m.: Staff at a Cleaves Street inn reported receiving a fraudulent check from a guest. Officers confirmed the check was fraudulent and it was not cashed. The matter is under investigation.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, June 8
8:39 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
8:04 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
5:47 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for operating with a suspended license.
4:01 p.m., 11:54, 10:54 and 9:40 a.m.: Reports of four medical emergencies — two on School Street and one each on Woodcrest Road and Tappan Street. All were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:11 and 8:38 a.m.: Residents on Loading Place Road and Forest Street reported their mailboxes had been knocked over. The matter is under investigation.
ESSEX
Wednesday, June 9
6:22 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for a stop sign violation.
Tuesday, June 8
9:30 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for tailgating.
9:08 p.m.: A Conomo Point Road resident reported his or her dog missing.
7:34 p.m.: Report filed at the station about a resident receiving threatening text messages.
2:21 p.m.: Report of a minor traffic incident on Main Street. No further information is available at this time.
1:34 p.m.: Report filed regarding a neighbor complaint on Pond Street.
7:23 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.