In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, June 10
10:47 p.m.: A caller from Cape Pond Ice Company at 104 Commercial St. reported that a truck's A/C unit was on. When an officer arrived, they found that the truck was running.
7:48 p.m.: A caller from Green Street reported that there were loud noises.
11:29 a.m.: A caller from the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Washington Street reported a loud disturbance.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 10
1:47 p.m.: Officers assisted a Smith Road resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under their name.
12:29 p.m.: Officers assisted an Eden Road resident who reported receiving a bitcoin scam email.
12:15 p.m.: Officers assisted a Captains Way resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under their name.
8:46 a.m.: Officers instructed utility company workers on Nugent Stretch to place additional road work signs to alert drivers of their presence.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, June 10
6:13 p.m.: Report of a sinkhole on Proctor Street.
5:15 p.m.: Officers spoke with two neighbors in a dispute on Newport Park.
3:21 p.m.: A Bridge Street resident reported a lawn sign was stolen from their property.
12:44 p.m.: Officers logged a neighbor complaint on Newport Park.
10:54 a.m.: Verizon was notified of low-hanging electrical wires on Rosedale Avenue.
9:56 a.m.: Officers assisted a Sea Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under their name.
ESSEX
Thursday, June 11
9:33 a.m.: Medical emergency on Choate Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Wednesday, June 10
9:25 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for driving with an expired registration. The car was towed from the scene.
5:47 p.m.: Report of a person riding a jet ski on Chebacco Lake, which is prohibited by the town. Officers spoke with the [rtdpm when they pulled up on the beach at Centennial Grove. The operator packed the jet ski up and left the area.
3:32 p.m.: Report of cable wires down on Southern Avenue. Officers were unable to assist as the wires were on private property.
11:59 a.m.: Officers assisted a Tara Road resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under their name.
Tuesday, June 9
4:29 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for a marked lanes violation.
2:47 p.m.: Officers assisted a Martin Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under their name.
12:12 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
11 a.m.: Report of a small electrical fire on the outside of a Main Street building. The fire burnt out before firefighters arrived on the scene. The area was cleared a short time later.
Sunday, June 7
5:31 p.m.: A driver on Western avenue received a written warning for speeding.
12:48 p.m.: A driver on Western avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.