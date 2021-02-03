In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 2
6:57 p.m.: A caller from Arthur Street reported that the driver of a gray or tan Subaru at the end of the street was playing loud music and possibly drinking. The caller reported this a regular Tuesday occurence.
5:32 p.m.: A woman from 37 School St. reported that her husband found two hypodermic needles in the bushes next to her front stairs. Her husband has since disposed of the needles but requested that the matter be documented.
5:20 p.m.: A caller from theEastern Point Light House on Eastern Point Boulevard reported that he found a Eclipse 102 kayak on the property and wanted to leave his number in case anyone claims it.
11:15 a.m.: A three-legged coyote was reported near 135 Atlantic Road. The coyote appears healthy at the time of the call.
12:42 a.m.: Police were dispatched to a basement apartment at 17 Elm St. for a report of a woman out of control. Police arrived to an open door at 17R Elm St. with a woman standing in the doorway. Police also spoke with a man who told officers the woman was out of her mind and had not taken her medication recently. When asked if there had been any physical altercations, he said that she had thrown some items around but there had been no physical contact between them or with any items. The woman was checked out by paramedics and determined to ultimately be within her mental faculties. She did admit to having several alcoholic drinks that night. Both parties agreed to stay away from each other for the rest of the night and talk when they were in a better state of mind.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Feb 2
8:53 p.m.: National Grid was notified of sparking electrical wires on Granite Street and sent a crew to fix the problem.
7:20 p.m.: A driver on Cleaves Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
2:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Ambulance runs: The rescue squad responded to medical aid calls on Granite Street at 6:29 a.m. and Broadway at 7:50 a.m. Both individuals were transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
7:21 a.m.: A person reported a piece of the wooden dock at T Wharf had broken off in the storm. Public Works was notified.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Feb 2
6:28 p.m.: The Fire Department assisted in pumping water out of a flooded basement on Boardman Avenue.
1:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Butler Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:08 a.m.: Report of a squirrel inside a Harbor Street home. Animal Control was notified.
10:06 a.m.: Officers assisted a Central Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.
8:57 a.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to an alarm sounding on School Street. The alarm was reportedly triggered by a leak in the building's roof. No further action was taken.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Feb 2
6:46 p.m.: Hamilton Police requested assistance with an alarm call in their town. No further information is available at this time.
2:46 p.m.: Officers shut down a flooded section of the Causeway on Main Street, Route 133.
12:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.