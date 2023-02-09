In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 8
10:59 p.m.: Police conducted a well-being check at the 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue for a person in a white sedan either sleeping or not breathing. The Gloucester Fire Department responded. The vehicle’s owner took the driver with her, a report states, after the person refused medical treatment. The log refers to possible charges being sought.
10:06 p.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Route 128 south resulted in police planning to bring charges against a 31-year-old Gloucester resident. The report does not list possible charges.
Harassment: Reports were taken from persons came in to the Police Department on Main Street at 8:48 a.m. and 8:45 p.m.
Fraud: Police took reports at the Police Department at 1:33 and 2:54 p.m.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue at 10:08 a.m., and the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road at 10:33 a.m.
7:20 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on High Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
6 p.m.: A report of a suspicious person on Prospect Street was under investigation.
3:46 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Sadler Street. A resident told police he saw on his home security camera his neighbor walking across the driveway with the resident’s open mail in his hand before returning it to the mailbox. The resident said his neighbor and he have not been getting along regarding parking and property issues. According to the police report, the resident told police he believed this was not the first time his neighbor took possession of his mail. Police spoke with the neighbor who told police he observed an open piece of mail in his mailbox addressed to the resident who made the complaint then returned the mail to his mailbox. He said he has never opened or kept any mail, and that although the two do not get along, he told police he would never take the person’s mail.
2:46 p.m.: A disturbance on Perkins Street was under investigation.
2:28 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Spring Street.
2:04 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Sumner Street and disposed of safely.
11:47 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Cherry Street.
11:40 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported in the vicinity of 85 Main St.
11:09 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Perkins Street.
8:55 a.m.: Police took a report of drug activity. A woman came into the lobby to report she found a pillow case in her trash with what appeared to be drug paraphernalia.
Monday, Feb. 6
9:44 p.m.: A past incident of breaking and entering was reported. A Tolman Avenue resident reported finding an open basement door and that she believed her landlord entered the house and took pictures. Police said the woman has been evicted from the residence but was given time to remove items. No items were reported missing from the residence. The woman told police she believed the someone gained access to the residence to disable her surveillance cameras she had placed around the exterior of the home. She told police her security system was disabled as well.
7:32 p.m.: A caller reported that his condominium on Elm Street had been listed on Craigslist for rent without his permission. A neighbor notified him of this and the resident had the ad flagged by Craigslist’s fraud department.
6:23 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Columbia Street and a 34-year-old, with no address, was arrested on a charge of trespassing. A woman came into the police station to report a man was intoxicated, had been violent and was causing a disturbance in the apartment. Police found the man sleeping on the floor of the residence’s back staircase. The man left after being told by police he would be arrested for trespassing if he returned. About 30 minutes later, police found the man again at the back staircase with an empty bottle of Cossack vodka next to him. Police woke him and asked why he returned despite their previous interaction and the notice that he was not welcomed there by residents. The man explained he had nowhere else to go. Police asked the man to gather his belongings and to follow them outside, where he was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
6:05 p.m.: Services were provided the driver of a vehicle disabled prior to Exit 53 on Route 128 north.
11:29 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 29-year-old Salem resident on charges of assault and battery on Washington Street. A patient was transported to the hospital.
11:08 a.m.: Five hypodermic needles were retrieved from the parking lot at the Gloucester train station on Railroad Avenue, and disposed of safely.
9:57 a.m.: A caller reported a television had been stolen from her home.
9:43 a.m.: A caller reported a vehicle had been parked for three days on Willow Street with a pink note on top of the hood containing an obscenity, the report states. The caller believed the 2000 Toyota SE Avalon had been abandoned. Tally’s was notified to tow the car. The log refers to possible charges being sought.
9:03 a.m.: Larceny was reported on Stanwood Terrace. A caller said a jewelry box was missing from the home.
8:21 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Patriots Circle. A caller reported someone changed her tire on her car and she had two flat tires. It was reported multiple cars also had flat tires. The Gloucester Housing Authority planned to check its cameras and report back if anything was found.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 8
6:06 p.m.: Fire officials dispatched to a Central Street address on a report of the odor of gas. An investigation failed to find the source of the odor.
2:37 p.m.: A driver was issued a verbal warning for a reported speeding violation during traffic stop on the southbound lanes of Route 128.
12:19 p.m.: The Massachusetts Department of Transportation was notified of debris in the road on the southbound lanes of Route 128.
8:53 a.m.: Police issued a written warning for a reported crosswalk violation on School Street.
8:50 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Hidden Ledge Road address after a call for medical aid for someone having difficulty breathing. The person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, Feb. 9
5:03 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Pond Street address after a report a person was suffering difficulty breathing. The patient was transported to a medical facility.
Wednesday, Feb. 87:19 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency transport at a Choate Street address after a report someone was suffering abdominal pain.
5:02 p.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop at an address on Southern Avenue. A verbal warning was issued.
4:09 p.m.: Fire officials responded to a report of a motor vehicle lockout at an address on Scotts Way.
8:55 a.m.: Police performed a welfare check at a Haskell Court address.
7:50 a.m.: Police received an animal complaint at a Western Avenue address. No action was reportedly taken.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Feb. 9
2:10 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a King Street Court address after a report of a medical emergency. A patient was transported to a medical facility.
12:09 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Millbrook Park address after a report of a medical emergency. Medical service was refused.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Medical emergencies: Fire officials performed ambulance transports from a Kitefield Road address at 8:18 p.m. and at a Tarrs Lane West address at 9:35 p.m.
6:44 p.m.: Police received a report of a situation involving animals near the intersection of Thatcher and Ridgewood Roads. A search of the area proved negative.
2:04 p.m.: A motor vehicle was illegally parked at a Bradley Wharf address.
9:27 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a report of a medical emergency at a Granite Street address. Medical service was reportedly refused.