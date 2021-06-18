In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Friday, June 18
3:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on McKay's Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Thursday, June 17
7:34 p.m.: A Smith Road resident reported his or her social security number was stolen.
7::16 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:02 p.m.: Lift assist on Mill Lane.
2:11 p.m.: Report of an ongoing neighbor dispute involving a private property sign on Atlantic Avenue. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
11:39 p.m.: Report of an employee of Top Dog on Doyle Cove Road refusing to leave the establishment. Officers on site told the employee to stay away from the restaurant for the rest of the day.
11:29 p.m.: Officers assisted a driver with changing a flat tire on Main Street.
10:50 a.m.: An officer reportedly found a credit card on Main Street. Police were unable to find any contact information for the owner.
8:50 a.m.: Medical emergency on McKay's Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, June 17
10:11 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for driving in a work zone.
9:45 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured baby rabbit on Desmond Avenue.
5:20 p.m.: Report of a boulder in the roadway on Masconomo Street. Officers determined the boulder was not a road hazard. Public Works was notified to move it.
8:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, June 17
9:30 p.m.: A driver received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
9:08 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue. The driver did not sustain any injuries.
8:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lufkin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:28 a.m.: A driver on Harlow Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:13 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
6:05 p.m.: A driver on Story Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:38 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for speeding and having expired registration.
5:28 p.m. and 11:38 a.m.: Two drivers, on Main Street and Southern Avenue respectively, received verbal warnings for speeding.
6:57 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for a stop sign violation.