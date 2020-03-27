In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, March 27
2:57 a.m.: A burglar alarm was reported to have gone off at Richdale's on Washington Street. The area search was negative.
Thursday, March 26
11:36 p.m.: A noise complaint was reported from Rockport Road.
10:25 p.m.: A noise complaint was reported from Perkins Street.
10:08 p.m.: Fireworks were reported at Prospect Street. Police arrived on the scene and area search proved negative.
5:18 p.m.: A runaway was reported on Grove Street.
ROCKPORT
Friday, March 27
5:47 a.m.: Lift assist on Highview Road.
3:17 a.m.: Officers dismissed a person sleeping in their car by Halibut Point State Park on Gaffield Avenue.
Thursday, March 26
8:45 p.m.: A driver on Curtis Street received a verbal warning for not having their taillights on.
6:26 p.m.: A driver on Pigeon Hill Street received a warning for not having their taillights on.
4:30 p.m.: Tally's towed a disabled car on Main Street, and officers gave the driver a ride home.
10:16 a.m.: Report of graffiti on a sign at Bear Skin Neck. The DPW was notified to clean it up.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, March 26
Recreational areas closed: Officers dispersed 23 people using the outdoor recreational spaces around town between 8:47 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Currently, all beaches, parks and sports fields/courts are indefinitely closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
10:30 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm on Pine Street. Firefighters found CO readings and ventilated the home. The area was later cleared.
1:07 p.m.: A driver on Sea Street reportedly bumped into and broke a train gate on Sea Street. The MBTA was notified.
ESSEX
Thursday, March 26
10:17 p.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
2:43 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pickering Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
9:43 a.m.: Report of a loose dog on Story Street. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the dog.
