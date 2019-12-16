In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Dec. 15
2:37 p.m.: Hillary Louise Rose, 50, of 26 Addison St. in Gloucester, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and trespass following a disturbance at the Shaw's grocery store on Railroad Avenue.
Store management reported Rose was swearing at customers and store staff and officers described her as highly intoxicated. Officers advised her she no longer is welcome in the store and faces arrest if she returns.
"It took her awhile but she eventually walked away," Patrolman George Carr wrote in the report. "She then walked into Railroad Avenue Liquors."
Officers said Rose, upon leaving the liquor store, refused to leave the property. Following two warnings, she was arrested.
9:17 a.m.: Police received a 911 call from a Williams Court address. Police said it was an accidental 911 call from children playing on the phone.
Saturday, Dec. 14
7:56 p.m.: Police assisted fire personnel at a house fire on Webster Street.
4:30 p.m.: A woman strolling near the Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 on Washington Street found a flag on the ground she believed came from the flagpole of the American Legion post. She said she placed it on a bench, but the flag was gone when she returned. Report taken.
Friday, Dec. 13
6:01 p.m.: A Middle Street resident reported someone had disabled her home security system remotely while she was out of town and used a master key to enter the residence. Report taken. She was advised to contact police if she observes someone suspicious or feels unsafe.
1:56 p.m.: Marisa N. Reilly, 55, of 50 Taylor St., Apt. 1R, in Gloucester, was arrested on the charge of shoplifting $79.30 worth of items from a store.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Dec. 16
4:07 a.m.: Medical emergency on Spring Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
3:47 a.m.: Noise complaint regarding idling trains at the MBTA station on Station Square.
Sunday, Dec. 15
7:35 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was tagged.
6:50 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed wires on Bruno Way.
4:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:30 p.m.: Officers spoke with a unicyclist on Dock Square about his or her operation after receiving a complaint.
9:16 a.m.: A tent at the Makers' Festival on High Street reportedly collapsed. It was later restored and the tent manufacturer was notified.
4:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:15 a.m.: A Holbrook Court resident claimed to have been exposed to carbon monoxide. The resident was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. A carbon monoxide alarm was not activated at the Holbrook Court residence and firefighters found no readings of the gas in the area.
Saturday, Dec. 14
11:50 p.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.
10:36 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Beach Street.
10:10 p.m.: Lift assist on Heritage Drive.
10:19 p.m.: Rockport Fire Department provided mutual aid to a fire on School Street in Gloucester.
1:52 p.m.: A vehicle parked in front of a Pleasant Street driveway was towed.
7:04 a.m.: A fallen tree blocking the roadway on Jerden's Lane was moved to the side. The DPW was notified to remove it.
Friday, Dec. 13
10:49 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:05 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished large flames on the railroad tracks by Station Square. The MBTA was also notified.
6:43 a.m.: A driver on Haven Avenue received a citation for failing to pull over.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Dec. 15
9:17 p.m.: Gloucester Police was notified of an erratic operator entering the city on Route 128 northbound.
7:20 p.m.: Officers assisted a person walking in the breakdown lane on Route 128 northbound.
11:35 a.m.: Firefighters assisted a person locked out of their home on Newport Park.
Saturday, Dec. 14
11:25 p.m.: Jeremiah McCarthy, 31, of 167-R Magnolia Ave., Gloucester, was arrested on Summer Street on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon at Salem District Court.
2:53 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a written warning for speeding.
12:24 p.m.: Firefighters pumped water out a flooded basement on Friend Street.
6:08 a.m.: Officers moved a fallen tree blocking the roadway on School Street to the side of the road.
Friday, Dec. 13
9:15 p.m.: A driver on Bridge Street received a verbal warning for operating without headlights.
8:52 and 8:47 p.m.: Two drivers on School Street received verbal warnings for defective equipment.
6:56 p.m.: Two-car accident on Lincoln Street. No injuries were reported. One car was towed from the scene. An accident report was filed.
5:58 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for failing to signal.
5:34, 5:21 and 5:08 p.m.: Three drivers on School Street received verbal warnings for failing to yield, operating without headlights and failing to dim high beams, respectively.
4:33 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a inspection sticker violation.
1:07 a.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, Dec. 16
6:29 a.m.: A motorist was given a verbal warning for a violation after a traffic stop on Apple Street.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Sunday, Dec. 15
7:45 p.m.: A 911 call placed from Main Street was abandoned.
7:43 p.m.: Another agency assisted on Winthrop Street.
2:32 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Harry Holmans Drive. Essex and Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Police assisted. The alarm was set off by burnt food on the stove. Firefighters ventilated the house before clearing the scene.
10:22 a.m.: A motorist was issued a written warning for a violation after a traffic stop on Southern Avenue.
9:26 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Martin Street.
12:49 a.m.: An incident reported as an arrest on Western Avenue after a traffic stop was not. Police stopped a car for speeding and inside found two juveniles, who they say each will be summonsed to court for being a minor in possession of alcohol. The teens were not allowed to drive, and were picked up by family.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
