In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, June 15
7:35 a.m.: A woman at 4 Oak St. reported that someone had poured cooking oil on a motor vehicle.
3:48 a.m.: A caller reported that large trucks in the area of Mortillaro's Lobster Company at 60 Commercial St. were keeping her awake. She explained to police that the driver had shut off the truck but she wanted it noted in the log.
Sunday, June 14
5:04 p.m.: A caller reported that kids were in the area behind the medical building on 3 Pirmi Lane, possibly damaging a fence.
2:30 p.m.: A caller reported that someone had opened an unemployment claim in her name. She explained to the officer on call that she received paperwork indicating that she had attempted to file for unemployment, which she had never done. She also added that no money had been taken from her account.
11:47 a.m.: A caller from Comdel at 11 Kondelin RoAd reported seeing 'paramilitary' people entering the woods with firearms. A patrol officer identified the individuals as children playing airsoft, a game similar to paintball.
10:57 a.m.: A caller on Mansfield Court reported that four people were arguing and that one was threatening to stab those involved. Upon arrival, police could not find the disturbance.
9:59 a.m.: A caller from Perkins Street reported that a man in a maroon truck had waved a firearm out the window at him. Police could not locate the vehicle and will continue to search the area.
Saturday, June 13
9:31 p.m.: An officer was called to Vernon's Pit on Quarry Street for a report of a group having a camp fire in the woods. Upon arrival, police and Fire Department personnel observed a dozen adults around a camp fire, some drinking. Police ordered them to put out the fire with whatever beer and water they had left. They informed the officers that some of them were from Lanesville and that it was OK as they carry in and carry out. Police informed them that was not correct and that they had to leave. The fire was put out and they left. Their cars were reported to be parked at a Lanesville house.
7:50 p.m.: A police officer was dispatched to the 7-Eleven parking lot at 40 Washington St. for a report of an individual who just had a knife pulled on her. The woman explained that she had been sitting outside the store when she saw a man in a car staring at her. She felt uncomfortable and told someone, who then had some words with the man. The man then got out of his vehicle and pulled a knife, threatening to kill. He then put the knife away and kicked at them. The officer went to the man's house and discussed the incident with him there. The man informed the officer that when someone had approached his vehicle and would not back away — after being asked multiple times — he became nervous and got out of his car to defend his children.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, June 14
1:17 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Mt. Pleasant Street was towed.
12:13 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was ticketed.
11:50 a.m.: A Hodgkins Road resident reported a neighbor had shot a firework at his house. The neighbor told responding officers that he had accidentally set off an old handheld flare gun. No charges were filed.
9:29 a.m.: A person reported losing a wallet on Haven Avenue.
9:21 a.m.: Report of a damaged Brookline Bank sign on Wildon Heights.
Saturday, June 13
8:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Spring Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
7:44 p.m. and 10:31 a.m.: Lift assists on Granite Street and Millbrook Park.
9:12 a.m.: An Atlantic Avenue resident reported a landscape company working on a neighbor's lawn trimmed a tree on his property.
Friday, June 12
1:39 p.m.: Gloucester Police reported a Rockport resident was involved in a hit-and-run on Rogers Street in Gloucester. Rockport police found the person and advised the driver to contact Gloucester police.
1:13 p.m.: An illegally parked car on High Street was ticketed.
12:27 p.m.: Officers assisted a Penzance Road resident who claimed a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
10:10 a.m.: Report of a broken sliding glass door on South Street.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, June 14
11:39 p.m.: Firefighters put out a boiler room fire on Summer Street.
5:46 p.m.: Medical emergency on Morse Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:18 p.m.: The harbormaster was notified of a boat parked in the swimming area off Singing Beach.
4:27 p.m.: A purse found on Central Street was turned in to police.
12:03 p.m.: A parked car blocking a Beach Street driveway was towed.
Saturday, June 13
9:56 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains.
8:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:17 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a pothole on Ocean Street.
4:16 p.m.: Report of an argument between two neighbors on Boardman Avenue. Officers spoke with both and peace was restored.
Friday, June 12
9:35 p.m.: A driver on Bridge Street received a court summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license.
7:36 p.m.: Officers assisted a Central Street resident who said a false unemployment claim was made under his name.
4:16 p.m.: Officers assisted in a peaceful protest march from Masconomo Park to Town Hall.
4:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services.
3:18 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dead bat on Bridge Street.
2:50 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Summer Street. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Both cars were towed from the scene.
12:51 p.m.: Report of a tractor trailer side-swiping a parked car on Brook Street. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
12:38 p.m.: Officers assisted a Crooked Lane resident who claimed a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
11:48 a.m.: Officers gave a verbal warning to a person taking Black Lives Matter-related signs on Pleasant Street.
9:05 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a rodent issue on Raymond Street.
ESSEX
Monday, June 15
2:22 a.m.: Report of a man on a boat at parked at Essex Marina on Dodge Street. The man told officers at the scene he bought the boat earlier that day. He initially refused to identify himself and was cursing at the officers. No further action was taken after the man told the officers his name.
Sunday, June 14
6:55 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a written warning for speeding.
5:30 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Martin Street and Walnut Park received a verbal warning for speeding.
2:20 p.m.: An illegally parked car on the corner of Conomo Point Road and Sumac Drive was ticketed.
Saturday, June 13
1:49 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
12:42 p.m.: A person riding a dirt bike on the corner of Apple Street and Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for operating an unregistered bike.
Friday, June 12
9:34 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Cogswell Court.
8:15 p.m.: Report of a boat driving fast and erratically on Chebacco Lake. Hamilton Police officers were able to speak with the boat operator.
6:11 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. Services were administered on site.
2:01 p.m.: A DPW worker reported finding a set of car keys on the corner of Conomo Point Road and Harlow Street.
11:02 a.m.: Officers assisted National Grid as crews cut down a low-hanging wire on John Wise Avenue.
9:45 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of multiple raccoons in a dumpster on Western Avenue.
8:03 a.m.: Officers assisted a Grove Street resident who claimed a false unemployment claim was made under his or name.