In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 21
11:08 p.m.: A caller reported observing a woman wearing nothing but pajamas outdoors in the vicinity of Eastern Avenue and Old County Road. Officers could not locate the woman.
9:08 p.m.: A woman walked into the police station to report possible drug activity at a Taylor Street residence.
9:19 a.m.: Officers summoned to the West Parish Elementary School on Concord Street on report of a child acting out of control. The school was able to contact a guardian, who brought the child home. Police said school officials will follow up on the incident.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 21
8:07 p.m.: A Marmion Way resident reported seeing three coyotes run through the yard. Police advised the person to notify Animal Control about the issue.
8:01 and 3:18 p.m.: Two medical emergencies on Broadway and Rowe Point. Both individuals refused ambulance services.
10:52 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for failing to clear off the car's windshield.
8:34 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of two coyotes spotted in a residential yard on Poole's Lane.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 21
7:09 p.m.: A car illegally parked on Union Street was ticketed.
4:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lincoln Street. The person refused ambulance services.
3:52 and 2:41 p.m.: Two medical emergencies on School Street and Pine Street. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:30 a.m.: A driver on Arbella Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
11:08 a.m.: The Manchester Essex Regional High School resource officer was notified of a car blocking the school's driveway.
10:04 a.m.: Two-car accident on Route 128 southbound. One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Both cars were towed from the scene.
2:16 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Six drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10:22 a.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 6:04 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
6:22 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Southern Avenue and Andrews Street received a citation for a stop sign violation.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
5:12 p.m.: Fender-bender car crash on Main Street. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
2:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pickering Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Southern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:57 a.m.: A driver on the corner of John Wise Avenue and John Wise Lane received a citation for operating an uninsured and unregistered car. The car was towed from the scene.
