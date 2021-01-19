In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Jan. 18
9:53 p.m.: A man being held in a station cell refused any food and water, explaining that he would deprive himself of any nutrition.
8:30 p.m.: Police dispatched to Prospect Street spoke with a woman who reported her 7-month-old brown and white cat escaped from the home early Monday morning. She explained that someone had posted to the Cape Ann Lost Pets Facebook page regarding the cat after an individual made a SnapChat post. She believes that the person who found her cat is intending to keep it. When she asked for her cat back, she recounted that the person said that the cat would be returned unless the person was reimbursed $72 for supplies bought to care for the cat. The person who had the cat told police that her children had found that cat around 7 a.m. in the cold and took it with hopes of locating the owner. She explained that the owner of the cat was posting that the family was intentionally withholding the cat and yelled at them on the phone. She voluntarily handed over the cat which was returned to its owner without further incident.
4:15 p.m.: Police dispatched to 16 Spring St. spoke with the landlord who reported that between Jan. 3 and Monday, someone had pried open the locked door in the laundry room and stolen several tools and pieces of lumber. It was evident to police that the door had been pried open and numerous nip bottles of Fireball and Dr. McGillicuddy's and several New York lottery tickets were on the floor. There was also a pillow on the floor and it appeared that someone had been sleeping in the room. The landlord explained that he believes that a resident on the third floor may have been involved, as other tenants had told him how the man was found sleeping on the floor in the basement after fights. He is concerned about illegal drug use in the apartment as well as a female staying there who shouldn't be. When questioned by police, the third-floor resident claimed he had nothing to do with the missing items. After being questioned, the man said he had not purchased any lottery tickets in New York and police confirmed that his cigarettes did not match the ones found on the floor.
11:40 a.m.: Graffiti was reported at Mattos Field on Webster Street.
10:28 a.m.: An individual was said to be passed out in a car at the 7-Eleven store at 40 Washington St. It was confirmed later that the person was napping.
Sunday, Jan. 17
11:58 p.m.: David C. Gauthier, 30, homeless, was arrested on Maplewood Avenue on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Police received a report of the incident, being notified that a man — later known as Gauthier — had flashed a firearm and struck another man with it.
12:20 p.m.: Kids were reported riding their bikes on the top of the East Gloucester Elementary School roof at 8 Davis St. Ext.
12:19 p.m.: Police dispatched to Willow Street spoke to woman who said she came home to her door cracked open. When she went inside, she noticed that cash, her passport, family social security cards, and the title to her vehicle were missing. She told police that she was in the process of moving so she was unsure if anything else was missing. She added that the only other key she had was with her babysitter and that she didn't believe the sitter would do something like that.
11:15 a.m.: A man came to the station with his mother to report that he had been threatened while driving his moped in the area of Stop & Shop. He said the woman, driving a gold GMC Yukon, yelled at him because she believed he was too dangerous and too slow on the road and threatened she would find and get him later.
Saturday, Jan. 16
5:57 p.m.: Michael Mcgrath-Dyer, 30, homeless, was arrested on Railroad Avenue on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing. A Railroad Avenue business had fired Mcgrath-Dyer earlier that day, when he returned, making ethnic slurs about the owner,and requesting his cellular phone, which he said was in the building. He got the phone, left, and entered Sunny's variety store. Later that night, Mcgrath-Dyer returned to the business to request his paycheck. The owner explained that it was being processed through direct deposit and wanted the store keys back. Mcgrath-Dyer refused and began to throw coins at the owner. He exited and started walking toward the train station, and began dropping items on the ground. Police then apprehended him and placed him under arrest. An officer noticed that he was bleeding from razor cuts, which were from a box of single-edge razor blades in his pants pocket. It was found that while in Sunny's, Mcgrath-Dyer had taken candy without paying.
4:30 p.m.: A woman came into the lobby to report that a man had found her purse at Market Basket in Gloucester and made arrangements to return it. After she had received the purse, the man texted her that he had left notes inside. The note asked the woman if she would reward the finder with sexual favors. The woman texted the man, explaining that she was married. The man asked her to rip up the note so his wife would not find out. The woman told police the incident made her uncomfortable and unsafe in her home.
3:30 p.m.: A woman walked into the station to report that her license plate had been stolen near Walgreens.
1:15 p.m.: A hypodermic needle retrieved from potted plant at Cripple Cove Playground was disposed of safely,
Friday, Jan. 15
9:33 p.m.: A caller from 124 Centennial Ave. reported a pile of clothing that had been in his car had been stolen and then thrown on the ground behind his wife's parked car. The only item missing is an olive green Carhart jacket without a collar. He came home at 5 p.m. and discovered the break at 9:30 p.m.
7:41 p.m.: A caller from Good Harbor Liquors at 340 Main St. reported that an individual was yelling at passers-by.
3:26 p.m.: A caller from the Curtis Clark Elderly Housing at 99 Prospect St. reported almost being scratched by a stray cat.
3:03 p.m.: A High Street resident complained about a neighbor and their fowl, an ongoing issue. Animal control confirmed that it will speak to the fowl owner and see if a resolution can be reached.
2:44 p.m.: A caller reported that a friendly dog was loose on Great Ledge Lane.
2:28 p.m.: One hypodermic needle retrieved by Angle Street and Western Avenue was disposed of safely.
2:00 p.m.: A person turned into police various cards, including a Massachusetts identification card, a Gordon College ID and five credit and debit cards, found together on the ground on Pine Street.
12:39 p.m.: Someone walked into thelobby to report a missing person.
6:38 a.m.: A caller reported Atlantic Road was icy and requested Public Works salt it.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 19
2:18 a.m.: Medical emergency on Seagull Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, Jan. 18
10:38 and 5:16 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Granite and Beach streets. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:23 p.m.: A Squam Hill Road resident reported his bank account information had been compromised.
11:52 a.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported. One car was towed.
6:04 a.m.: Officers assisted a driver who got his truck stuck in the sand on Penzance Road.
Sunday, Jan. 17
10:21 p.m.: Nathan Salas, 34, of Rockport, was arrested after being pulled over on Doyle Cove Road. He faces charges of operating under the influence of drugs and possession of a Class E drug.
1:11 p.m.: Jonathan Hare, 37, of West Springfield, was arrested while riding his dirt bike on Nugent Stretch. He faces charges of operating a recreational vehicle on a public way, operating a recreational vehicle under the influence of liquor, receiving a fourth or greater OUI offense, operating under the influence of alcohol with a suspended license that was invalidated because of an OUI, failing to stop for police, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
12:30 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint for operating with a suspended license. The car was towed.
11:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person refused ambulance services.
10:21 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a civil infraction for speeding.
9:01 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog attacking another dog on Main Street.
Saturday, Jan. 16
2:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Calebs Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:14 p.m.: A motorcyclist on Kitefield Road reported his tires were slashed.
2:05 p.m.: Officers covered a small sinkhole on the pier on Wharf Road. The harbormaster was later notified.
10:19 a.m.: Comcast was notified of downed electrical wires on Thatcher Road.
12:38 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for an attached plates violation. The car was towed.
Friday, Jan 15
10:37 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint for operating with revoked insurance
9:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person refused ambulance services.
4:51 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a chimney fire on Pigeon Hill Street. No injuries were reported and no potential damage was noted in the police report.
4:16 p.m.: A driver on Sandy Bay Terrace received a civil infraction for operating with expired registration.
11:06 a.m.: A Middle Road resident reported an overhang on the property had been vandalized. The matter is under investigation.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Jan. 18
8:47 p.m.: Report of a dog biting a person on Pine Street. The person refused ambulance services.
5:22 a.m.: Lift assist on Harold Street.
Sunday, Jan. 17
4:48 p.m.: Officers assisted a person lost in the Agassiz Rock woods off School Street.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Traffic stops: Between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m., on School Street, four drivers were cited for stop sign violations, three were cited for speeding and one was cited for a lights violation.
7:30 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a court summons for a stop sign violation.
10:27 a.m.: The building inspector was notified after a tree reportedly fell through a Mill Street home.
Friday, Jan. 15
10:15 a.m.: Public Works was notified after a person threw a large numbers of flowers into the trees on Summer Street.
12:09 p.m.: Report of insurance fraud on Willmonton Avenue.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Jan 19
5:22 a.m.: A driver struck a deer on Western Avenue. The driver reported no injuries.
Monday, Jan. 18
9:25 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
4:29 p.m.: A Western Avenue resident reported the mailbox had been knocked over.
11:34 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for inspection sticker and stop sign violations.