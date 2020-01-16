In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Jan. 16
7:30 a.m.: A Washington Street resident reported that he was concerned about the well-being of someone he hasn't heard or seen since around 6 p.m. Wednesday night. The resident reported that the other man has been acting "normal" and "nothing out of the ordinary" in his behavior. He explained that the man had gone to pay a mortgage at the bank, returned home with the receipt, let the dogs out to go the bathroom, and then left the house around 6 p.m., the time he usually leaves to go to work. At 6:30 p.m., a manager came to the house to question the whereabouts of the man. The resident explained that the man did not take any personal belongings with him, had not made any threats to harm himself, their relationship has been on good terms and it appeared on surveillance video that he was "just leaving to go to work."
Wednesday, Jan. 15
6:17 p.m.: A caller from Liquor Locker at 287 Main St. reported a homeless man on the sidewalk between Liquor Locker and Leonardo's was disturbing people.
12:28 p.m.: A man charged in a case of leaving an accident scene with property damage confronted an officer involved in the case at a business on Gloucester Avenue. The man began making a scene so the officer moved the confrontation outside. The man brought a friend, as a witness, the officer said. He continued to berate the officer despite a warning from the officer that it was a crime to confront a witness in an ongoing criminal matter. The man will be summonsed to court on charges of disorderly conduct and intimidation of a witness.
11:54 a.m.: A 911 caller reported that he had an emergency near the rear of Gloucester High School and then stated that he dialed 911 by accident.
10:24 a.m.: A caller reported that she observed a van parked in the driveway of a Thurston Point Road home had a cup taped over its tail pipe. The caller explained that she was too afraid to check if anyone was inside the vehicle. Police confirmed that the van was not running and no one was inside.
9:54 a.m.: Police were called to Lexington Avenue for a tractor-trailer truck that reportedly was having difficulty navigating the streets.
8:37 a.m.: Police were called to Fuller Street for a trailer truck parked in the wrong direction.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Jan. 16
12:55 a.m.: Noise complaint lodged regarding the MBTA trains idling at Station Square after hours. The trains were shut down a short while later.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Traffic stops: Four drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between 11:02 a.m. and 8:20 p.m.
10:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pigeon Hill Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
5:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:08 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:23 a.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm on Main Street. Firefighters on scene found some carbon monoxide readings inside the home. They ventilated the home for a brief time before leaving.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 15
6:45 and 6:11 p.m.: Two drivers on Hickory Hill Road and Summer Street received verbal and written warnings for having defective equipment.
1:41 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a deceased bird in the roadway on Route 128 northbound.
11:59 a.m.: A Central Street resident reported smelling gas in the home. The Fire Department did not find any readings inside the house. National Gird was notified.
11:58 a.m.: The Fire Department fixed a malfunctioning pellet stove on Harbor Street and ventilated the house.
11:22 a.m.: Report of theft on Beaver Dam Road. The amount allegedly stolen is estimated to be over $1,200. The matter is under investigation.
9:55 a.m.: Three cars illegally parked on Sea Street were ticketed.
8:19 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, Jan. 16
2:29 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a criminal application for operating with revoked insurance. The car was towed from the scene.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Traffic stops: Eight drivers received warnings — six verbal warnings and two written — for violating various traffic laws between 10:06 a.m. and 9:31 p.m.
10:49 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
