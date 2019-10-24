In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Oct. 24
12:54 a.m.: Police were summoned to a Prospect Street address on report of an intoxicated and unwelcome man trying to gain entry to an apartment. The man was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:39 p.m: A 38-year-old from Falmouth, Maine, was arrested at the Everett R. Jodrey State Fish Pier on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Maine.
9:31 a.m.: A 43-year-old resident of Millet Street in Gloucester was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant. No further details were available.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Oct. 24
1:13 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
10:58 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
8:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Highview Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:58 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run on Briarstone Road. A parked car sustained significant damage, estimated to cost more than $1,000 to repair. No injuries were reported. The person who hit the parked car had not been located at the time of publication.
7:41 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a civil infraction for having expired registration. The car was towed from the scene.
7:38 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
6:04 p.m.: A phone found on Broadway was turned into police.
4:11 p.m.: Report of a loose dog defecating on King Street. The dog's owner was notified.
11:58 a.m.: A Pleasant Street resident reported water was leaking inside the house. The responding officer shut off the home's water and power. The homeowner was advised to contact an electrician and plumber.
ESSEX
Thursday, Oct. 24
7:12 a.m.: An officer checked a vehicle parked at a closed business on Main Street. No issue.
Traffic stops made at 6:13 a.m. on John Wise Avenue at Island Road and 6:23 a.m. on Martin Street. The first driver was issued a written warning, the second a citation.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Citizen assistance: Help was given to two people on Main Street, one at 3:05 p.m., the other at 9:38 p.m.
Traffic stops: Six made for various violations: on Story Street at 2:46 p.m.; Apple Street at 2:25, 2:31 and 5:45 p.m.; and Eastern Avenue at 3:06 and 8:48 p.m. Three drivers were issued citations, three received verbal warnings.
6:32 p.m.: Police and the rescue squad responded to a John Wise Avenue address for a well-being check. Hospital transport was not needed.
6:01 p.m.: Welfare check of a person on John Wise Avenue requested. An officer spoke to the person in question.
Utility requests on Spring Street at 3:50 a.m. and Eastern Avenue at 5:37 p.m. Notifications made.
11:33 a.m.: Single motor vehicle crash reported on Western Avenue. Police said no injuries were reported and no citations were issued. The driver reported swerving to avoid an animal before the crash.
10:14 a.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for medical aid on Story Street. A person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 23
9:59 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a written warning for speeding and having defective equipment.
6:35 p.m.: A person walked into the Fire Department on School Street requesting medical aid. The person was transported to a hospital.
12:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on Forster Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:53 a.m.: Smoke from cooking caused a fire alarm activation on Ashland Avenue. Firefighters cleared the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.