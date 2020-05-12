In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 12
6:56 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was picked up on East Main Street and disposed of safely.
Monday, May 11
6:24 p.m.: Larceny was reported at 64 Perkins St.
Hypodermic needles were recovered on Main Street at 5:28 p.m. and in front of Delaney's Pizza on Main Street at 6:12 p.m. Both were disposed of safely.
6:08 p.m.: Peace was restored on Railroad Avenue after police were called for a report of a disturbance.
5:50 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Friend Street for a report of a disturbance.
1:10 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Nelson's on Main Street for a report of a disturbance.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, May 12
2:08 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person refused ambulance services.
Monday, May 11
5:41 p.m. and 10:53 a.m.: Reports made regarding on an ongoing property dispute between Marmion Way neighbors.
10:49 a.m.: Members of the Fire Department went on a "mask detail" downtown, patrolling to see if people were wearing face coverings while out in public. For those who didn't, firefighters had free masks to give out. Town officials ruled this month that face coverings must be worn at all times in the downtown area due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, May 12
8:04 a.m.: Report of a person on Central Street tossing their own garbage in a town dumpster. Officers gave the person a verbal warning.
Monday, May 11
5:40 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
5:40 p.m.: A Pleasant Street resident reported their son went camping the day prior and had not heard from him. The son was later found safe.
5:30 p.m.: Officers removed two people from Singing Beach. The beach is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ESSEX
Monday, May 11
10:43 p.m.: A resident reported receiving a scam call. No personal information was given to the scammer.
9:55 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for using the outdoors as a bathroom.
8:05 p.m.: Report of an erratic driver on Wood Drive. The matter is under investigation.
6:48 p.m.: An Addison Street resident reported a raccoon in the back yard. The Animal Control officer found the animal did not appear sick or have rabies.
8:05 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Wood Drive. The matter is under investigation.
2:41 p.m.: Medical emergency on Apple Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.