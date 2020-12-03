In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 2
7:15 p.m.: Carl C. Schaefer Jr., 79, of Dayton, Ohio, was arrested on East Main Street on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. Police were dispatched to East Main Street and Eastern Avenue for a report of a tractor trailer unit that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival, police observed a 53-foot tractor trailer truck attempting to turn right from East Main Street onto Eastern Avenue, deviating from the designated truck route, and it had struck a legally parked motor vehicle on East Main Street. When an officer approached the truck to take the driver's information, the driver asked for the officer's full name, badge number, and "DBA certificate." After showing the man his name and badge number, the officer explained that he was unaware as to what a "DBA certificate" was and that he did not have one. The officer asked for the driver's information, which he again refused to give unless the shown the "DBA" or "assumed name certificate." At this point, the officer requested dispatch to call the State Police truck team to respond. After running the operator's Department of Transportation number, the man was identified as Schaeffer Jr.. Schaeffer's commercial license out of Ohio restricted him to intrastate travel only and police found he had been cited for operating outside of his restrictions in June. Schaeffer then provided the officer with a paper copy of Ohio interim documentation for a commercial license which had restrictions "BK" listed but no explanation of the restrictions. When a sergeant arrived on scene, Schaefer again refused to produce his driver license. After deliberation, police decided to place Schaefer under arrest on the charge of unlicensed operations outside of restrictions. For several minutes, Schafer refused to exit his locked vehicle and argued the validity of the charge. Eventually, he complied and exited the truck.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Dec. 3
4:57 a.m.: A car hit a utility pole on the corner of Main Street and Broadway. No injuries were reported. National Grid and the Rockport Fire Department responded to the scene. The driver was cited for failing to keep right and the car was towed. The pole received minor damage.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
10:17 p.m.: A diver on Main Street received a criminal complaint on a charge of unlicensed operation.
Medical emergencies on Sandy Bay Terrace at 11:31 a.m. and on Millbrook Park at 8:44 p.m. Both patients were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
5:51 p.m.: Report of a loud generator on Granite Street. National Grid was on site at the time fixing the generator.
4:55 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
3:35 p.m.: Report of a woman yelling and throwing rocks outside an apartment building at Sandy Bay Terrace. Officers spoke with the woman inside the building. She claimed she was locked out of her apartment and was trying to get the attention of her roommate to let her in. No further action was taken.
2:25 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 2
3:24 a.m.: Medical emergency on Central Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:45 a.m.: Lift assist on School Street. The person refused ambulance services.
12:12 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a Raymond Street resident who lost his or her poodle.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Traffic stops: Two drivers, on on Eastern Avenue at 6 a.m. and Southern Avenue at 9:50 p.m.. received a verbal warning for speeding. Two drivers, on Main Street at 2:22 p.m. and Martin Street at 3:28 p.m., received written warnings for hands-free driving violations.
10:13 a.m.: Officers assisted a person who came into the station to report being a victim of identity theft.